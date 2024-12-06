AGL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (4.72%)
AIRLINK 177.35 Increased By ▲ 8.70 (5.16%)
BOP 10.09 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11%)
CNERGY 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.39%)
DFML 43.25 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.42%)
DGKC 98.65 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (5.8%)
FCCL 39.15 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.24%)
FFBL 82.49 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (4.79%)
FFL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.91%)
HUBC 121.52 Increased By ▲ 7.42 (6.5%)
HUMNL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.34%)
KEL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KOSM 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
MLCF 48.21 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (5.98%)
NBP 75.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.77%)
OGDC 197.75 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (2.5%)
PAEL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.9%)
PPL 177.05 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (5.78%)
PRL 34.11 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (10%)
PTC 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
SEARL 103.00 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2.15%)
TELE 8.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
TPLP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TREET 19.29 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.54%)
TRG 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-3.69%)
UNITY 34.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (8.82%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
BR100 11,651 Increased By 362.1 (3.21%)
BR30 35,478 Increased By 1338.1 (3.92%)
KSE100 108,239 Increased By 3134.6 (2.98%)
KSE30 33,694 Increased By 1139.4 (3.5%)
Dec 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-06

CM inaugurates ‘Prof Hashmat Youth Development Centre’ at SMIU

Recorder Report Published 06 Dec, 2024 06:59am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the Prof. Hashmat Lodi Youth Development Centre at Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU), which is dedicated to empowering the youth with opportunities for education, employment, and personal development.

Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Minister lauded SMIU’s rich legacy as the alma mater of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other national luminaries. He commended the university’s 140-year long commitment to excellence in education and its role in shaping visionary leaders, freedom fighters, and scholars.

The inauguration event was attended by Chairman HEC Prof Tariq Rafi, Vice Chancellor NED Dr Hashmat Lodhi, Vice Chancellor SMIU Dr Mujeeb Sehrai, Secretary U&B Abbas Baloch, Secretary HEC Moin Khan, Haji Hanif Tayab and others.

The Chief Minister paid tribute to the late Prof Hashmat Lodi, highlighting his lifelong dedication to education, his contributions to academic excellence, and his achievements as a pioneering quizmaster, athlete, and media personality. “Prof Lodi’s legacy will inspire generations to come, and this youth development centre stands as a testament to his vision and values,” the Chief Minister said.

Shah praised Vice Chancellor Dr Mujeebuddin Sahrai for SMIU’s remarkable progress, including a 200 percent increase in student enrolment in the last three years, the establishment of a Hi-tech computer lab, an AI lab, and the Allama II Kazi Library, as well as hosting 11 international conferences.

The CM also highlighted the importance of extracurricular activities, emphasising the role of student societies in debates, arts, community service, literature, science, sports, and character-building. “These initiatives foster teamwork, discipline, and a competitive spirit, ensuring holistic development for students beyond academics,” he said.

Murad Shah reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting education and youth development, urging students to fully utilize the resources of the new centre for their personal and professional growth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Syed Murad Ali Shah SMIU

Comments

200 characters

CM inaugurates ‘Prof Hashmat Youth Development Centre’ at SMIU

Petroleum products: PM for measures to combat smuggling

A large number of IPPs shift to SOFR: Nepra approves two formulas

Outsourcing process for three airports ordered

8 pipeline projects: EAD seeks IsDB financing details

Ministry allowed to procure 0.2m refurbished Chromebooks

Govt reaffirms commitment to complete 37th IMF programme

Law and order situation: KP Governor’s all-party moot raises concern

Until decision on 26th Amendment: Justice Mansoor urges CJP to put off JCP meeting

Q1FY25: Nepra approves Rs1.96/unit positive uniform adjustment

Earlier order recalled: Prior approval a must for PIA sell-off, SC tells govt

Read more stories