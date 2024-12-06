CM inaugurates ‘Prof Hashmat Youth Development Centre’ at SMIU

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the Prof. Hashmat Lodi Youth Development Centre at Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU), which is dedicated to empowering the youth with opportunities for education, employment, and personal development.

Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Minister lauded SMIU’s rich legacy as the alma mater of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other national luminaries. He commended the university’s 140-year long commitment to excellence in education and its role in shaping visionary leaders, freedom fighters, and scholars.

The inauguration event was attended by Chairman HEC Prof Tariq Rafi, Vice Chancellor NED Dr Hashmat Lodhi, Vice Chancellor SMIU Dr Mujeeb Sehrai, Secretary U&B Abbas Baloch, Secretary HEC Moin Khan, Haji Hanif Tayab and others.

The Chief Minister paid tribute to the late Prof Hashmat Lodi, highlighting his lifelong dedication to education, his contributions to academic excellence, and his achievements as a pioneering quizmaster, athlete, and media personality. “Prof Lodi’s legacy will inspire generations to come, and this youth development centre stands as a testament to his vision and values,” the Chief Minister said.

Shah praised Vice Chancellor Dr Mujeebuddin Sahrai for SMIU’s remarkable progress, including a 200 percent increase in student enrolment in the last three years, the establishment of a Hi-tech computer lab, an AI lab, and the Allama II Kazi Library, as well as hosting 11 international conferences.

The CM also highlighted the importance of extracurricular activities, emphasising the role of student societies in debates, arts, community service, literature, science, sports, and character-building. “These initiatives foster teamwork, discipline, and a competitive spirit, ensuring holistic development for students beyond academics,” he said.

Murad Shah reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting education and youth development, urging students to fully utilize the resources of the new centre for their personal and professional growth.

