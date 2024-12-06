Rahat Kada Hospice hosts successful ‘Tea & Talk’ event

KARACHI: Rahat Kada Hospice, hosted a “Tea & Talk” event to showcase its refurbished facilities and raise awareness about its mission.

The occasion honored the pioneer of hospice care in Pakistan, (late) Dr Saira Khan, for her tireless dedication to the cause and reiterated continuing her legacy of this most humanitarian need as the only exclusive hospice in a country of some 240 million people.

The current team of Rahat Kada namely : Dr Sophia Khan, Dr Nadir Ahmad, Dr Zulfiqar Mir, Khizar Diwan, Shahana Diwan, Maliha Hussain, Ambreen Khanani and Mehreen Rahman organized a ‘tea and talk’ with leading philanthropists, doctors, donors and other supporting charities.

It was indeed refreshing to see Dr Bari, Mushtaq Chhapra, Aziz Memon, Sir. SSt. Jamil Yusuf among experienced physicians in the field of cancer and palliative care like Dr Shaista, Dr Atif Waqar (AKU,) Dr Junaid Patel (Indus,) Dr Tasneem (JPMC), Dr Nasir Ahmad, and others.

Representatives from the Afridi Foundation, Hamdard, Alamgir Trust, Savera were also present.

The purpose of this event was to thank the fraternity of doctors and philanthropists who have whole heartedly shown commendable support for this cause. A special thanks to Mrs Sima Kamil for lending her valuable time and support.

