AGL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (4.72%)
AIRLINK 177.35 Increased By ▲ 8.70 (5.16%)
BOP 10.09 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11%)
CNERGY 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.39%)
DFML 43.25 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.42%)
DGKC 98.65 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (5.8%)
FCCL 39.15 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.24%)
FFBL 82.49 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (4.79%)
FFL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.91%)
HUBC 121.52 Increased By ▲ 7.42 (6.5%)
HUMNL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.34%)
KEL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KOSM 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
MLCF 48.21 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (5.98%)
NBP 75.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.77%)
OGDC 197.75 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (2.5%)
PAEL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.9%)
PPL 177.05 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (5.78%)
PRL 34.11 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (10%)
PTC 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
SEARL 103.00 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2.15%)
TELE 8.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
TPLP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TREET 19.29 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.54%)
TRG 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-3.69%)
UNITY 34.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (8.82%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
BR100 11,651 Increased By 362.1 (3.21%)
BR30 35,478 Increased By 1338.1 (3.92%)
KSE100 108,239 Increased By 3134.6 (2.98%)
KSE30 33,694 Increased By 1139.4 (3.5%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-06

Rahat Kada Hospice hosts successful ‘Tea & Talk’ event

Press Release Published 06 Dec, 2024 06:59am

KARACHI: Rahat Kada Hospice, hosted a “Tea & Talk” event to showcase its refurbished facilities and raise awareness about its mission.

The occasion honored the pioneer of hospice care in Pakistan, (late) Dr Saira Khan, for her tireless dedication to the cause and reiterated continuing her legacy of this most humanitarian need as the only exclusive hospice in a country of some 240 million people.

The current team of Rahat Kada namely : Dr Sophia Khan, Dr Nadir Ahmad, Dr Zulfiqar Mir, Khizar Diwan, Shahana Diwan, Maliha Hussain, Ambreen Khanani and Mehreen Rahman organized a ‘tea and talk’ with leading philanthropists, doctors, donors and other supporting charities.

It was indeed refreshing to see Dr Bari, Mushtaq Chhapra, Aziz Memon, Sir. SSt. Jamil Yusuf among experienced physicians in the field of cancer and palliative care like Dr Shaista, Dr Atif Waqar (AKU,) Dr Junaid Patel (Indus,) Dr Tasneem (JPMC), Dr Nasir Ahmad, and others.

Representatives from the Afridi Foundation, Hamdard, Alamgir Trust, Savera were also present.

The purpose of this event was to thank the fraternity of doctors and philanthropists who have whole heartedly shown commendable support for this cause. A special thanks to Mrs Sima Kamil for lending her valuable time and support.

