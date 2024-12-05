AGL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (4.72%)
Markets

US stocks flat ahead of jobs data

AFP Published December 5, 2024 Updated December 5, 2024 08:31pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were little changed early Thursday ahead of key US jobs data in muted trading after surging to new records the prior session.

All three major US indices ended at record highs on Wednesday, with the Dow finishing above 45,000 points for the first time. That was followed by bitcoin breaking the $100,000 barrier.

“After the record highs, I think the market is likely to move sideways today ahead of tomorrow’s employment data,” said Peter Cardillo of Spartan Capital.

US stocks add to records as market eyes Fed rate cut

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1 percent at 44,959.63.

The broad-based S&P 500 was flat at 6,085.65, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index edged up 0.1 percent to 19,750,86.

Among individual companies, American Airlines surged nearly 10 percent after announcing a deal in which Citi will serve as the exclusive issuer of co-branded credit cards.

Citi, which will acquire Barclay’s credit card portfolio as an aspect of the arrangement, climbed 0.9 percent.

