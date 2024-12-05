AGL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (4.72%)
AIRLINK 177.35 Increased By ▲ 8.70 (5.16%)
BOP 10.09 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11%)
CNERGY 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.39%)
DFML 43.25 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.42%)
DGKC 98.65 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (5.8%)
FCCL 39.15 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.24%)
FFBL 82.49 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (4.79%)
FFL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.91%)
HUBC 121.52 Increased By ▲ 7.42 (6.5%)
HUMNL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.34%)
KEL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KOSM 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
MLCF 48.21 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (5.98%)
NBP 75.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.77%)
OGDC 197.75 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (2.5%)
PAEL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.9%)
PPL 177.05 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (5.78%)
PRL 34.11 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (10%)
PTC 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
SEARL 103.00 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2.15%)
TELE 8.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
TPLP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TREET 19.29 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.54%)
TRG 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-3.69%)
UNITY 34.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (8.82%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
BR100 11,651 Increased By 362.1 (3.21%)
BR30 35,478 Increased By 1338.1 (3.92%)
KSE100 108,239 Increased By 3134.6 (2.98%)
KSE30 33,694 Increased By 1139.4 (3.5%)
Dec 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran Khan indicted in GHQ attack case

BR Web Desk Published December 5, 2024 Updated December 5, 2024 05:41pm

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders have been indicted in GHQ attack case, Aaj News reported.

Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Amjad Ali Shah read out the judgement at a make-shift court set up in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, where the hearing was conducted earlier today.

GHQ attack case: ATC rejects acquittal plea of Omar Ayub

Along with the PTI founder, charges were also framed against Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Sheikh Asad Shafiq, Raja Basharat, Zartaj Gul, and 100 other accused. The PTI founder and the other defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to Aaj News, the police detained Raja Basharat and Omar Ayub had outside the Adiala Jail and transferred them to the Adiala police post.

However, PTI leaders Zartaj Gul and Fawad Chaudhry, who were also present during the hearing, were allowed to leave the jail premises.

The case related to the May 9 GHQ attack was filed at the R.A. Bazaar police station. During the proceedings, the PTI founder submitted an application under Section 265-D of the Criminal Procedure Code.

A total of 143 accused are named in the case, 23 of whom have been declared proclaimed offenders.

Imran Khan May 9 riots GHQ attack case May 9 cases

Comments

200 characters

Imran Khan indicted in GHQ attack case

$500mn earned through export of surplus sugar, says PM Shehbaz

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Oil slightly firmer ahead of OPEC+ supply decision

Complete turnaround: SSGC reports Rs4.5bn profit in July-Sept quarter

5.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Lahore, other parts of Punjab

Hub Power Holdings partners with Mega Conglomerate to strengthen BYD alliance

Fire incident at PIBT disrupts operations

Sri Lanka to ink debt deals by year’s end: minister

17 IPPs of 1994, 2002 policies: Deal reached on hybrid ‘take and pay’ model

Read more stories