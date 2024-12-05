Imran Khan indicted in GHQ attack case

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders have been indicted in GHQ attack case, Aaj News reported.

Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Amjad Ali Shah read out the judgement at a make-shift court set up in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, where the hearing was conducted earlier today.

GHQ attack case: ATC rejects acquittal plea of Omar Ayub

Along with the PTI founder, charges were also framed against Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Sheikh Asad Shafiq, Raja Basharat, Zartaj Gul, and 100 other accused. The PTI founder and the other defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to Aaj News, the police detained Raja Basharat and Omar Ayub had outside the Adiala Jail and transferred them to the Adiala police post.

However, PTI leaders Zartaj Gul and Fawad Chaudhry, who were also present during the hearing, were allowed to leave the jail premises.

The case related to the May 9 GHQ attack was filed at the R.A. Bazaar police station. During the proceedings, the PTI founder submitted an application under Section 265-D of the Criminal Procedure Code.

A total of 143 accused are named in the case, 23 of whom have been declared proclaimed offenders.