PARTLY FACETIOUS: Urdu word trup can be translated as trump?

“Sometimes a word has different meanings in a different language.” “Okayyyyy.” “There is no need to take that attitude – I am actually referring to the Urdu word trup which can be translated as trump right?”

“Yes in a game of cards any of the four suits – clubs or hearts to spades or diamonds – can be declared trup which implies that even the lowest card of that suit, say a 2 can trump an Ace of another suit.”

“Right, but you have to be empty of the suit of the Ace to be able to use the two of the trup suit.”

“Right, so The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless says he has a trup card, and he will use it when he deems the time is right and……what?”

“His timing has not been all that great, if you know what I mean.”

“It is human to err, and to forgive divine.”

“Precisely my point, and need I add the point made by the Third Wife in her televised address…”

“Before or after the 26 of November?”

“OK before and yes her assurance that The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless will not seek revenge angered the target group but going back to the four suits – which one of the four suits have you declared as the trup?”

“Diamonds are a girl’s best friends, and I hear The Third Wife is partial…”

“Oh, for Pete’s sake, stop being facetious; how about hearts?”

“Right now hearts are being broken, so I would advise another suit.”

“Spades?”

“Requires too much work – spades are for digging, and I don’t see any digger around.”

“Really, I can see many; digging ditches in their backyards.”

“Ditches to protect the householders from outside attack or ditches as in…in digging a grave or…”

“Stop and I am not going to give you any other option, why are you laughing?”

“There is only one suit left – clubs, so there!”

“I am not going to comment on that, but see trup is a word associated with a game of cards…”

“I thought the Game of Thrones…”

“Stop right there. Anyway, trup in Urdu is a card game and the word can be used figuratively or literally, but Trump in English is also a last name.”

“Rejected my friend – no ain, the twenty-fourth letter of the Urdu alphabet in that name?”

“Sigh”

