AGL 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
AIRLINK 168.65 Increased By ▲ 13.43 (8.65%)
BOP 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CNERGY 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.93%)
DCL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.46%)
DFML 40.64 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.82%)
DGKC 93.24 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.31%)
FCCL 37.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.2%)
FFBL 78.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
FFL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
HUBC 114.10 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (3.55%)
HUMNL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KOSM 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.83%)
MLCF 45.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.37%)
NBP 74.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.64%)
OGDC 192.93 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.55%)
PAEL 32.24 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (5.77%)
PIBTL 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.02%)
PPL 167.38 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.49%)
PRL 31.01 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (5.33%)
PTC 22.08 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.01%)
SEARL 100.83 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (4.36%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.18%)
TOMCL 34.84 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.69%)
TPLP 11.24 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.98%)
TREET 18.63 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.49%)
TRG 60.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.83%)
UNITY 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (9.52%)
BR100 11,289 Increased By 73.1 (0.65%)
BR30 34,140 Increased By 489.6 (1.45%)
KSE100 105,104 Increased By 545.3 (0.52%)
KSE30 32,554 Increased By 188.3 (0.58%)
Dec 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-12-05

Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan reach deal on last contested Central Asian border

AFP Published 05 Dec, 2024 06:47am

BISHKEK (Kyrgyzstan): Central Asian neighbours Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on Wednesday announced a border demarcation deal on the last contested frontier in the region, potentially ending decades of territorial disputes.

Since the fall of the Soviet Union, the border between the impoverished countries has seen sporadic deadly clashes, with the neighbours fighting over access to water and resources in the remote region.

The 970-kilometre (600 mile) border, part of which was not demarcated, is among the most mountainous in the world.

The deal, reached by Bishkek’s and Dushanbe’s powerful secret service chiefs, comes almost two years after an intense and bloody border conflict killed around 100 people in September 2022.

The governments of both countries said they had “reached an agreement and fully completed the drawing of the remaining sections of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border.”

They published images of Kyrgyz security chief Kamchybek Tashiev shaking hands with his Tajik counterpart Saimumin Yatimov.

The delegations met in the Kyrgyz city of Batken, south of the Tajik border.

The governments ordered their officials to proceed with demarcation documents and said the meeting “took place in an atmosphere of friendship and mutual understanding”.

The border dispute stemmed from Soviet times, when a simple administrative demarcation was drawn between the mountainous neighbours — something that led to years of dispute and conflict after the fall of the USSR in 1991.

The fighting had focused over access to water, a crucial resource in a vast region particularly vulnerable to climate change and where drinking water is scarce.

The deal comes with a general warming of relations between the five ex-Soviet Central Asian countries.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rakhmon had discussed border issues in a rare meeting at a UN summit last year, sparking optimism that a deal was possible.

Soon afterwards, the countries had pledged to work towards the demarcation of the border.

Autumn 2022 saw the worst fighting over the border since the fall of the Soviet Union, with thousands fleeing their homes in frontier villages.

That eruption of violence came as Russia, Central Asia’s traditional powerbroker, was bogged down with its invasion of Ukraine.

Kyrgyzstan Tajikistan

Comments

200 characters

Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan reach deal on last contested Central Asian border

Conversion of JPP to Thar coal: Experts’ panel formed to firm up recommendations

ABC teams brief Aurangzeb about issues facing businessmen

PCP, PR, OPF boards’ reconstitution gets nod: CCoSOEs concerned over Rs1trn annual losses by SOEs

Oct govt debt stock drops Rs456bn to Rs69.114trn MoM

Cooperation in trade, investment: BoI and China’s CNTAC set to sign MoU today

Investments in Balochistan: Bugti vows strict security measures

Aurangzeb says affordable housing linked with two ‘existential’ problems

Islamabad lockdown: IHC expresses annoyance over govt, PTI

Sukuk auction: Govt raises Rs2trn in 2024 using PSX platform

Customs/export value of fruits revised

Read more stories