Turkiye gets offers in 100,000 T durum wheat sale tender, traders say

HAMBURG: The highest price offered in the tender from Turkiye state grain board TMO to sell and export 100,000 metric tons of durum wheat which closed on Wednesday was assessed at $304.75 a ton FOB, traders said.

The offer was said to have been submitted by trading house Viterra for 50,000 tons in two 25,000 ton consignments.

No decision has yet been made and offers are still being considered, they said.

Turkiye traditionally undertakes several rounds of negotiations in tenders seeking more favourable prices.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.