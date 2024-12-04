AGL 37.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 161.50 Increased By ▲ 6.28 (4.05%)
BOP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.53%)
DCL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.88%)
DFML 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
DGKC 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.1%)
FCCL 37.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.35%)
FFBL 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.36%)
FFL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
HUBC 113.80 Increased By ▲ 3.61 (3.28%)
HUMNL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.28%)
KEL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
KOSM 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.6%)
MLCF 44.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.43%)
NBP 74.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.73%)
OGDC 192.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.07%)
PAEL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.97%)
PIBTL 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.21%)
PPL 166.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.2%)
PRL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7%)
PTC 22.08 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.01%)
SEARL 97.48 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.89%)
TELE 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.14%)
TOMCL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
TPLP 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (6.65%)
TREET 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.66%)
TRG 61.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
UNITY 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.66%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.4%)
BR100 11,245 Increased By 29.3 (0.26%)
BR30 33,879 Increased By 229.1 (0.68%)
KSE100 104,799 Increased By 240 (0.23%)
KSE30 32,426 Increased By 60.6 (0.19%)
Dec 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yuan rebounds from 13-month low after firmer midpoint fixing

Reuters Published 04 Dec, 2024 11:21am

SHANGHAI: The Chinese yuan edged up on Wednesday from a 13-month low against the dollar following firmer guidance by the central bank, interpreted by markets as a sign of rising unease over its recent rapid declines.

The yuan has faced renewed depreciation pressure from President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff threats and monetary policy divergence between China and the United States.

The offshore yuan breached the psychologically important 7.3 per dollar level on Tuesday, hitting its weakest since November 2023.

Its onshore counterpart also traded near the key threshold.

Prior to market opening on Wednesday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1934 per dollar, and 887 pips firmer than a Reuters’ estimate of 7.2821.

Market participants usually use the discrepancy between the official fixings and market projections to gauge the authorities’ stance on FX policy.

Wednesday’s gap was the widest since the central bank started to set firmer-than-expected guidance in mid-November, with investors and analysts believing it was meant to keep the currency stable.

“While the Chinese authorities have been leaning actively against RMB depreciation by holding the USD/CNY daily fixing below 7.20 for the last three weeks, a resurgence of trade tensions with the US would raise market jitters,” said Chang Wei Liang, FX and credit strategist at DBS.

China’s offshore yuan slips to lowest level in over a year

By 0313 GMT, the onshore yuan was 0.08% firmer at 7.2810 to the dollar after hitting a trough of 7.2996 a day earlier, which was the weakest since Nov. 3, 2023.

Its offshore counterpart also rebounded to trade at 7.2922 yuan per dollar around midday.

“However, the path of least resistance could remain to the upside,” Maybank analysts said in a note, referring to the trajectory for dollar/yuan.

“Notwithstanding two-way swivels, the uptrend remains intact towards 7.37.”

China escalated trade tensions on Tuesday by banning exports to the United States of gallium, germanium, and antimony, minerals with critical military applications.

The move came a day after Washington’s latest crackdown on China’s chip sector.

Currency traders are now turning their attention to Beijing’s Central Economic Work Conference later this month where top leaders will set economic growth targets and plan the agenda for next year.

Chinese yuan

Comments

200 characters

Yuan rebounds from 13-month low after firmer midpoint fixing

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

KSE-100 crosses 105,000 as investors anticipate further rate cut

World Bank estimates total external debt stocks at $130.847bn by end 2023

Aurangzeb calls for taxing wholesale, retail sectors

Oil prices edge up on geopolitical tensions, OPEC+ supply plans

Cartelization, collusion practices: CCP asked to expedite inquiries

MoC to form body to draft comprehensive edible oil policy: minister

Banks’ ADR recorded at 47pc as of Nov 15th

As of Nov 30th: Cotton arrivals stand at 5.19m bales: PCGA

Share swap arrangement: UBL approves amalgamation with SBL

Read more stories