AGL 37.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 162.01 Increased By ▲ 6.79 (4.37%)
BOP 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
CNERGY 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.93%)
DCL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.3%)
DFML 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
DGKC 91.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.45%)
FCCL 37.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.22%)
FFBL 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.23%)
FFL 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
HUBC 113.00 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.55%)
HUMNL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.22%)
KEL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
KOSM 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.24%)
MLCF 44.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.06%)
NBP 74.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.65%)
OGDC 191.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.09%)
PAEL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (4.66%)
PIBTL 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
PPL 167.65 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.65%)
PRL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7%)
PTC 22.08 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.01%)
SEARL 97.61 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.02%)
TELE 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.9%)
TOMCL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
TPLP 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.72%)
TREET 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.43%)
TRG 61.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.57%)
UNITY 32.52 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.72%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.4%)
BR100 11,254 Increased By 38.1 (0.34%)
BR30 33,946 Increased By 295.3 (0.88%)
KSE100 104,852 Increased By 292.7 (0.28%)
KSE30 32,441 Increased By 75.3 (0.23%)
Dec 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee finds mild relief as yuan nudges higher, portfolio outflows ease

Reuters Published 04 Dec, 2024 11:00am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee was a tad stronger on Wednesday, supported by gains in the Chinese yuan and on dwindling pressure from foreign portfolio outflows, which have been a persistent pain point for the domestic currency over the last two months.

The rupee was at 84.6475 as of 10:45 a.m. IST, compared with its close at 84.6850 in the previous session.

The currency declined to its all-time low of 84.7575 on Tuesday, pressured by strong bids for the US dollar in the non-deliverable forwards (NDF) market and weakness in the Chinese currency, prompting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to intervene.

On Wednesday, dollar bids in the NDF market were lighter and foreign banks were spotted offering dollars, which gave the rupee some breathing room, a trader at a state-run banks said.

Indian rupee likely to hit new lifetime low at open on Chinese yuan-led slide in Asia

Foreign institutional investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Tuesday, pouring in about $430 million after three sessions of selling.

The offshore Chinese yuan rose about 0.1% to 7.29 on Wednesday, after hitting a one-year low in the previous session, while other Asian currencies were mixed. The dollar index rose 0.1% to 106.4.

“With the Federal Reserve leaning towards a December rate cut alongside slowing FII (foreign institutional investor) outflows and the RBI’s vigilance, the rupee is unlikely to breach the 85 level,” Amit Pabari, managing director at FX advisory firm CR Forex, said.

Investors are currently pricing in a near 73% chance of a US rate reduction this month, up from 61% a day earlier, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool.

US labour market data later in the day, alongside remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell will be parsed for cues on the future path of policy rates.

Meanwhile, the RBI will kick off its December monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, with a decision expected on Friday amid some anticipation of policy easing following weak September-quarter economic data.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee finds mild relief as yuan nudges higher, portfolio outflows ease

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

KSE-100 crosses 105,000 as investors anticipate further rate cut

World Bank estimates total external debt stocks at $130.847bn by end 2023

Aurangzeb calls for taxing wholesale, retail sectors

Oil prices edge up on geopolitical tensions, OPEC+ supply plans

Cartelization, collusion practices: CCP asked to expedite inquiries

MoC to form body to draft comprehensive edible oil policy: minister

Banks’ ADR recorded at 47pc as of Nov 15th

As of Nov 30th: Cotton arrivals stand at 5.19m bales: PCGA

Share swap arrangement: UBL approves amalgamation with SBL

Read more stories