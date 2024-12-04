AGL 37.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 161.69 Increased By ▲ 6.47 (4.17%)
BOP 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
CNERGY 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
DCL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (6.51%)
DFML 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
DGKC 91.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.45%)
FCCL 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.25%)
FFBL 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.23%)
FFL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
HUBC 113.00 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.55%)
HUMNL 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.34%)
KEL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.09%)
KOSM 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.95%)
MLCF 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.21%)
NBP 74.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.86%)
OGDC 191.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.03%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.33%)
PIBTL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.33%)
PPL 167.50 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.56%)
PRL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (6.93%)
PTC 22.08 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.01%)
SEARL 97.51 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.92%)
TELE 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.39%)
TOMCL 34.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TPLP 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (7.53%)
TREET 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.49%)
TRG 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
UNITY 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.66%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.4%)
BR100 11,248 Increased By 32.2 (0.29%)
BR30 33,908 Increased By 258 (0.77%)
KSE100 104,855 Increased By 295.7 (0.28%)
KSE30 32,448 Increased By 82.3 (0.25%)
Dec 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Banks, real estate push Australian shares lower; miners cushion blow

Reuters Published 04 Dec, 2024 10:48am

Australian shares fell on Wednesday, after scaling an all-time high in the previous session, dragged down by financial and real estate stocks, while commodities, backed by strong underlying prices, cushioned the fall.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 0.5% to 8,454 points by 0048 GMT.

The benchmark had closed 0.6% higher on Tuesday.

Australia’s economy grew by less than expected in the third quarter, with the real gross domestic product (GDP) rising 0.3% in the September-quarter, missing market forecasts of 0.4%, data on the day showed.

Annual growth slowed to 0.8%, from 1.0% the previous quarter, levels previously only seen during recessions.

Heavyweight financials lost 0.6%, with National Australia Bank falling 1%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia and ANZ Group lost 0.8% each.

Real estate stocks fell as much as 2.7% in their worst intraday decline in four months.

The sub-index was hit by Goodman Group losing more than 5% after local media reported that the China Investment Corporation was selling A$1.9 billion parcel of the firm’s shares.

Goodman was also the top loser on the benchmark.

Healthcare stocks shed 0.8%, while consumer staples slipped 0.6%.

Australian shares fall as miners offset real estate and healthcare gains

Commodity stocks countered the losses, with the heavily-weighted miners rising as much as 1.1%. Iron ore prices hit a two-month high on Tuesday on additional stimulus bets from China.

Fortescue rallied up to 3.2% to a near one-month high.

Rio Tinto, which formed a joint venture with Japanese miner Sumitomo Metal to develop and operate Western Australia’s Winu copper-gold project, advanced 0.8%.

Gold stocks added 0.7%, while technology stocks advanced 0.6%.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.17%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.05% and 0.40%, respectively.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 1.3% to 12,926.57 points.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Banks, real estate push Australian shares lower; miners cushion blow

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

KSE-100 crosses 105,000 as investors anticipate further rate cut

World Bank estimates total external debt stocks at $130.847bn by end 2023

Aurangzeb calls for taxing wholesale, retail sectors

Oil prices edge up on geopolitical tensions, OPEC+ supply plans

Cartelization, collusion practices: CCP asked to expedite inquiries

MoC to form body to draft comprehensive edible oil policy: minister

Banks’ ADR recorded at 47pc as of Nov 15th

As of Nov 30th: Cotton arrivals stand at 5.19m bales: PCGA

Share swap arrangement: UBL approves amalgamation with SBL

Read more stories