Bilawal, Chinese envoy discuss bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari discussed bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest.

Ambassador Zaidong called on Bilawal at Zardari House, Islamabad, on Tuesday afternoon.

Bilawal and Ambassador Zaidong discussed promotion of bilateral relations, social and cultural cooperation and also discussed matters of mutual interests.

The former minister for foreign affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar, was also present.

The meeting comes more than a month after the Chinese ambassador urged Islamabad to crack down on terrorist groups targeting Chinese nationals in the country.

“Top priority should be the security of the Chinese personnel in Pakistan because they come to Pakistan to participate in Pakistan’s development,” Zaidong had told journalists at a press conference at his residence at the Chinese Embassy.

“They [Chinese] are innocent and they don’t deserve this kind of sacrifice and their families do not deserve this kind of tragedy,” the envoy had said.

