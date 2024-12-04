AGL 37.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
AIRLINK 155.22 Increased By ▲ 12.75 (8.95%)
BOP 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
CNERGY 6.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.48%)
DCL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.14%)
DFML 40.31 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.21%)
DGKC 92.95 Increased By ▲ 3.64 (4.08%)
FCCL 38.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.42%)
FFBL 78.58 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.47%)
FFL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
HUBC 110.19 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.82%)
HUMNL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
KEL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KOSM 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.29%)
MLCF 45.66 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.54%)
NBP 76.17 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.46%)
OGDC 191.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.06%)
PAEL 30.48 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
PIBTL 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.13%)
PPL 166.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.36%)
PRL 29.44 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (9.73%)
PTC 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3%)
SEARL 96.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TOMCL 34.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.11%)
TPLP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.23%)
TREET 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.79%)
TRG 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.41%)
UNITY 31.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.04%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 11,216 Increased By 119.9 (1.08%)
BR30 33,650 Increased By 395.8 (1.19%)
KSE100 104,559 Increased By 1284.1 (1.24%)
KSE30 32,366 Increased By 396.5 (1.24%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-04

‘IDEAS 2024’ Rohde & Schwarz Pakistan greets high-profile visitors

Press Release Published 04 Dec, 2024 03:14am

KARACHI: The 12th edition of IDEAS 2024 started off with expectations of high profile visitors from Pakistan Navy and from Pakistan Army.

First notable high-profile visitor of the day was Chief of Naval Staff, Pakistan Navy, Admiral Naveed Ashraf NI(M) and T Bt who was welcomed at Rohde & Schwarz Pakistan by Haris Ali, Managing Director of Rohde & Schwarz Pakistan, where he briefed the Naval Chief about German Excellence. The second notable high-profile visitor of the day was Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), Pakistan Army, General Asim Munir, who visited IDEAS 2024 very briefly.

Haris Ali, Managing Director of Rohde & Schwarz Pakistan led from front during the day and briefed high-profile visitors, esteemed delegates, dignitaries and trade-visitors about latest cutting edge technology that Rohde & Schwarz has for its valued customers. Rohde & Schwarz Pakistan presented some major solutions from its broad product portfolio for true spectrum dominance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

COAS Pakistan Army General Asim Munir IDEAS 2024

