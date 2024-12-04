‘IDEAS 2024’ Rohde & Schwarz Pakistan greets high-profile visitors

KARACHI: The 12th edition of IDEAS 2024 started off with expectations of high profile visitors from Pakistan Navy and from Pakistan Army.

First notable high-profile visitor of the day was Chief of Naval Staff, Pakistan Navy, Admiral Naveed Ashraf NI(M) and T Bt who was welcomed at Rohde & Schwarz Pakistan by Haris Ali, Managing Director of Rohde & Schwarz Pakistan, where he briefed the Naval Chief about German Excellence. The second notable high-profile visitor of the day was Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), Pakistan Army, General Asim Munir, who visited IDEAS 2024 very briefly.

Haris Ali, Managing Director of Rohde & Schwarz Pakistan led from front during the day and briefed high-profile visitors, esteemed delegates, dignitaries and trade-visitors about latest cutting edge technology that Rohde & Schwarz has for its valued customers. Rohde & Schwarz Pakistan presented some major solutions from its broad product portfolio for true spectrum dominance.

