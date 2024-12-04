Engro Dolphins seek ‘T20 culture cultivation’: Champions T20 Cup to produce new talent

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has said the Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup is an ideal opportunity, to ingrain the style of Twenty20 cricket prevalent at the international level in his Engro Dolphin squad.

Sarfaraz, mentor for the Engro Dolphins, knows the intricacies of the rapid-fire format, having led Pakistan in 37 T20Is with 29 wins at an impressive win ratio of 78.37 percent. He hopes to transfer his knowledge in his charges. For the Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup, the Engro Dolphins squad is a blend of youth and experience.

The star attraction will be fast bowler Ihsanullah who ignited the HBL Pakistan Super League 2023 with 22 wickets that led to Multan Sultan finishing runners-up and him being declared player of the series. Sarfaraz hopes Ihsanullah will play at some stage, having been sidelined for nearly two years with an elbow injury.

Sarfaraz said, “The PCB has been providing ideal opportunities to young players of the country through these events. I hope my players will play T20 cricket in the same manner as it is played at the international level; robust and fearless.”

For Sarfaraz, results are a by-product of a process which should guarantee development of the players. “You may say that results did not come as we would have liked in the Champions One-Day Cup,” admitted Sarfaraz, whose team finished last. “But I am satisfied that some of my players, like Sufyan Moqim and Qasim Akram progressed to a good distance and are serving various Pakistan sides. Dolphins are intelligent and self-aware besides being curious and fast learners in water, so I want my players to live up to the qualities of that species and use this opportunity - on a wonderful ground like the Rawalpindi Stadium - and learn by leaps and bounds.”

“I want my batters to adopt real power-hitting in the true sense of the word, proper hitting and not hanky panky slogging,” said the team mentor. He added, “The medical panel is monitoring his progress. He has shown his ability with the ball in the HBL PSL and we all want him to stage a bumper comeback. “We are preparing well in the lead up to the event, so expect us to spring some surprises in the tournament.”

Saud Shakeel is expected to anchor a stable batting line-up with power hitters like Pakistan internationals Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Umar Amin and newcomer Mirza Tahir Baig. Wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Akhlaq will also bolster the slog overs batting.

The Engro Dolphins are one of five sides competing in the event, which will commence at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from December 7. The event is a continuation of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s plans to burnish the local talent and aimed at reducing the gap between domestic and international standards. It follows the widely covered and much appreciated Champions One-Day Cup, held in Faisalabad in September. Besides Dolphins, Allied Bank Stallions, Lake City Panthers, Nurpur Lions and UMT Markhors will feature in the event to be played on a double-league basis and will culminate on 25 December.

Slinger Salman Irshad spearheads the bowling with Faheem Ashraf, fast-rising domestic cricket performer Kashif Ali, young Khubaib Khalil and Shayan Sheikh in supplement act.

Schedule of Engro Dolphins matches (all matches at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium):

8 Dec – vs Lake City Panthers (12 noon)

10 Dec – vs UMT Markhors (12:00 noon)

12 Dec – vs Nurpur Lions (3:30pm)

13 Dec – vs ABL Stallions (11:00am)

16 Dec – vs Lake City Panthers (12:00 noon)

18 Dec – vs UMT Markhors (12:00 noon)

20 Dec – vs Nurpur Lions (3:30pm)

21 Dec – vs ABL Stallions (3:30pm).

