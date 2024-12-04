Groundbreaking ceremony of CBD High Q Tower held

LAHORE: Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), on Tuesday held the groundbreaking ceremony of its first mixed-use commercial high-rise tower, the CBD High Q Tower.

Set to be constructed on an 8.89-kanal plot within the CBD Punjab Business Bay, the tower will soar to a height of 415 feet, symbolizing a new era of sustainable urban development and architectural excellence.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of prominent officials, including CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin, Executive Director Technical Riaz Hussain, Executive Director Legal Barrister Bilal Afzal Khokhar, Director Business Development Ali Waqar Shah, Director Marketing Waseem Siddiq, Director Architecture and Planning Sameer Aftab Sial, and Director Project Management Asif Iqbal.

