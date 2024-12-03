AGL 37.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
AIRLINK 155.22 Increased By ▲ 12.75 (8.95%)
BOP 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
CNERGY 6.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.48%)
DCL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.14%)
DFML 40.31 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.21%)
DGKC 92.95 Increased By ▲ 3.64 (4.08%)
FCCL 38.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.42%)
FFBL 78.58 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.47%)
FFL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
HUBC 110.19 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.82%)
HUMNL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
KEL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KOSM 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.29%)
MLCF 45.66 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.54%)
NBP 76.17 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.46%)
OGDC 191.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.06%)
PAEL 30.48 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
PIBTL 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.13%)
PPL 166.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.36%)
PRL 29.44 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (9.73%)
PTC 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3%)
SEARL 96.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TOMCL 34.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.11%)
TPLP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.23%)
TREET 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.79%)
TRG 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.41%)
UNITY 31.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.04%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 11,221 Increased By 124.9 (1.13%)
BR30 33,666 Increased By 411.1 (1.24%)
KSE100 104,559 Increased By 1284.1 (1.24%)
KSE30 32,366 Increased By 396.5 (1.24%)
Markets

KSE-100 scales new peak, settles above 104,000 with 1,300-point gain

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) achieved another milestone on Tuesday, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index surged by...
BR Web Desk Published December 3, 2024 Updated December 3, 2024 04:35pm
Photo: Hussain Afzal/ Business Recorder
Photo: Hussain Afzal/ Business Recorder

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) achieved another milestone on Tuesday, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index surged by nearly 1,300 points to close above the 104,000 level, setting a new record high.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 104,559.07 level, an increase of 1,284.13 points or 1.24%.

Buying was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, and refinery sector. Index-heavy stocks including HUBCO, PSO, SSGC, MARI, OGDC, FFC, ENGRO, MCB and NBP traded in the green.

Experts said the market anticipates a further cut in the key policy rate by the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in its next meeting following the latest inflation reading.

CPI inflation in Pakistan clocked in at 4.9% on a year-on-year basis in November 2024, hitting the lowest level since May 2018, showed Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data on Monday.

The government expressed optimism that this will lead to further cuts in the key policy rate.

“PSX continues its upward momentum, reaching new milestones, thanks to the falling yields on fixed income and macro stability,” said Topline Securities, in a note.

The brokerage house shared that the traded value in the ready market reached Rs57 billion ($203 million), marking the highest level in 18 years.

On Monday, the benchmark KSE-100 Index continued to scale new peaks, crossing the 103,000 level to settle at a new all-time high following a gain of over 1,900 points.

Globally, Asian stocks rose on Tuesday led by an outperforming tech sector following record highs on Wall Street overnight, while the dollar hovered near a six-week low to the yen as traders weighed the outlook for interest rates in the United States and Japan.

Investors were also monitoring the political turmoil in France as the government there teetered on the brink of collapse, leaving the euro languishing close to a one-week low.

Japan’s tech-heavy Nikkei jumped 1.6% as of 0200 GMT, and South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 1.7%.

Taiwanese shares gained 1.1%. Australia’s stock benchmark rose 0.7% and reached a fresh all-time high.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares added 0.7%.

