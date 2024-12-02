AGL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.63%)
AIRLINK 142.47 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (4.5%)
BOP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.07%)
CNERGY 5.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.19%)
DCL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.41%)
DFML 39.44 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.87%)
DGKC 89.31 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.52%)
FCCL 38.54 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (9.64%)
FFBL 77.44 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.61%)
FFL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.58%)
HUBC 109.29 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.54%)
HUMNL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.72%)
KEL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.58%)
KOSM 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
MLCF 44.53 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (9.2%)
NBP 73.62 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (3.78%)
OGDC 191.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-1.79%)
PAEL 27.71 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.78%)
PIBTL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.1%)
PPL 167.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.51%)
PRL 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.44%)
PTC 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.72%)
SEARL 97.53 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (5.15%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.72%)
TOMCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.38%)
TPLP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (11.11%)
TREET 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.92%)
UNITY 31.64 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.57%)
BR100 11,096 Increased By 194.4 (1.78%)
BR30 33,289 Increased By 635.2 (1.95%)
KSE100 103,275 Increased By 1917.6 (1.89%)
KSE30 31,969 Increased By 481.1 (1.53%)
Another record high: KSE-100 settles above 103,000 with 1,900-point gain

  • Investors anticipate another rate cut amid lower inflation reading for November
BR Web Desk Published December 2, 2024 Updated December 2, 2024 06:01pm
Photo: Hussain Afzal/ Business Recorder
The benchmark KSE-100 Index continued to scale new peaks, crossing the 103,000 level to settle at a new all-time high following a gain of over 1,900 points during trading on Monday.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 103,274.94, an increase of 1,917.62 points or 1.89%.

Buying was witnessed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, fertiliser, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and refineries. Index-heavy stocks including HUBCO, PRL, NRL, SNGPL, SSGC, ODGC, PPL, MCB, MEBL and NBP traded in the green.

Experts have attributed the recent run to the lower inflation reading expectation for November, which raised hopes of another policy rate cut in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting scheduled for December 16.

Later in the session, data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed that the country’s headline inflation clocked in at 4.9% on a year-on-year basis in November 2024, lower than the reading in October 2024 when it stood at 7.2%.

The KSE-100 saw another round of buying after the data was released.

However, the market has seen a bull run for a while, and experts say a combination of exchange rate stability, transition from one $3-billion Stand-By Arrangement to another longer facility with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), improvement in index-heavy sector’s earnings, and a general mood for stocks after monetary easing have been just a few factors behind the KSE-100’s phenomenal rise.

During the previous week, PSX made new history and achieved its historic milestone by surpassing the 100,000 mark to hit new highest-ever levels on the back of the strong interest of local investors coupled with institutional support.

The benchmark KSE-100 index surged by 3,559.09 points on a week-on-week basis to close at its new highest-ever level of 101,357.32.

Globally, Asian stocks climbed on Monday, buoyed by record-high closes on Wall Street, while the dollar bounced back from multiweek lows against the yen and British pound in a crucial week for the US interest rate outlook.

Chinese shares got an additional boost from a robust reading in a private manufacturing survey on Monday, confirming strength in the official data on manufacturing from the weekend.

Incoming US President Donald Trump provided the US dollar support by warning the BRICS emerging nations against trying to replace the greenback with any other currency.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.9%, and mainland Chinese blue chips added 0.6% as of 0153 GMT.

The Federal Reserve is also in focus, with Friday’s monthly payrolls report set to inform the central bank of whether to cut rates again on Dec. 18.

Several Fed officials are due to speak this week, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday. Traders currently put the odds of a quarter-point reduction at about 66%.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee registered a marginal increase against the US dollar, appreciating 0.03% in the inter-bank market on Monday. At close, the currency settled at 277.97, a gain of Re0.08 against the greenback.

Volume on the all-share index increased to 1,556.25 million from 915.51 million on Friday.

The value of shares rose to Rs47.10 billion from Rs35.98 billion in the previous session.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 213.51 million shares, followed by Cnergyico PK with 196.91 million shares, and Fauji Foods Ltd with 68.32 million shares.

Shares of 462 companies were traded on Monday, of which 339 registered an increase, 85 recorded a fall, while 38 remained unchanged.

JSK Dec 02, 2024 01:13pm
DON'T KNOW WHO IS BUYING STOCKS DESPITE OF IMF REVIEW SHORTCOMINGS, BELOW AVERAGE GDP GROWTH & PTI POLITICAL SHOWS. I'M SURE, BIG BUBBLE IS GOING TO BURST SOON.
Abdullah Dec 02, 2024 03:30pm
@JSK, people are investing in it.get in or you will miss the tide.
Ali Dec 02, 2024 04:07pm
@JSK, Economic fundamentals are strong especially lower than expected inflation. Investors are not unintelligent;they know what they're doing.
