AGL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.82%)
AIRLINK 156.72 Increased By ▲ 14.25 (10%)
BOP 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
CNERGY 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (17.13%)
DCL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
DFML 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.17%)
DGKC 89.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.32%)
FCCL 38.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
FFBL 77.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.27%)
FFL 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
HUBC 109.53 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
HUMNL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
KEL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
KOSM 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.78%)
MLCF 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.73%)
NBP 74.73 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.51%)
OGDC 190.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.76%)
PAEL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
PIBTL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
PPL 165.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-1.3%)
PRL 27.39 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.09%)
PTC 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.42%)
SEARL 95.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.81%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.1%)
TOMCL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.43%)
TPLP 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TREET 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 61.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.74%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
BR100 11,093 Decreased By -2.6 (-0.02%)
BR30 33,301 Increased By 46.9 (0.14%)
KSE100 103,580 Increased By 305.1 (0.3%)
KSE30 32,003 Increased By 33.2 (0.1%)
Dec 03, 2024
Gold edges higher as US rate-cut bets support bullion

Reuters Published 03 Dec, 2024 11:03am

Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, supported by growing expectations of a US interest rate cut this month, as focus shifted to upcoming economic data for additional insights.

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,700 in Pakistan

  • Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,642.42 per ounce, as of 0103 GMT, after falling as much as 1% on Monday. US gold futures edged 0.3% higher to $2,665.30.

  • Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on Monday that with inflation still forecast to fall to 2% he is inclined “at present” to support another rate cut later this month.

  • “I expect it will be appropriate to continue to move to a more neutral policy setting over time,” Fed Bank of New York President John Williams said.

  • The comments led investors to boost expectations for a rate cut at the Fed’s Dec. 17-18 meeting to nearly 75%.

  • Bullion tends to thrive in a low-interest-rate environment.

  • Key US data this week includes the job openings due later in the day, the ADP employment report on Wednesday and payrolls report on Friday.

  • Data showed that US manufacturing contracted at a moderate pace in November, with orders growing for the first time in eight months and factories facing significantly lower prices for inputs.

  • On the geopolitical front, Israeli strikes on the Lebanese towns of Talousa and Haris killed nine and injured three on Monday, as the Israeli military targeted dozens of Hezbollah positions across Lebanon, contributing to higher gold prices.

  • Gold is often regarded as a safe-haven investment during periods of economic or geopolitical instability.

  • Spot silver added 0.3% to $30.60 per ounce, platinum steadied at $946.60 and palladium rose 0.5% to $985.86.

