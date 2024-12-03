AGL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.82%)
AIRLINK 156.72 Increased By ▲ 14.25 (10%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
CNERGY 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (17.31%)
DCL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
DFML 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
DGKC 89.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.32%)
FCCL 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
FFBL 77.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.4%)
FFL 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.17%)
HUBC 109.51 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.2%)
HUMNL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
KEL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.38%)
KOSM 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.9%)
MLCF 45.39 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.93%)
NBP 74.71 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.48%)
OGDC 190.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.76%)
PAEL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
PIBTL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
PPL 165.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-1.3%)
PRL 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.16%)
PTC 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.61%)
SEARL 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-2.08%)
TELE 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
TOMCL 34.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.46%)
TPLP 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.53%)
TREET 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 61.87 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.43%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
BR100 11,093 Decreased By -2.6 (-0.02%)
BR30 33,301 Increased By 46.9 (0.14%)
KSE100 103,563 Increased By 288.4 (0.28%)
KSE30 32,002 Increased By 32.2 (0.1%)
Dec 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets PHDL (Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited) 41.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.65%

Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited moves toward voluntary winding-up

BR Web Desk Published 03 Dec, 2024 10:40am

The Board of Directors (BoD) of Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited (PHDL) has approved the declaration of solvency paving the way for the company’s voluntary winding-up.

PHDL shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

The BoD of the company in their meeting held on Monday, have “approved the declaration of solvency prepared under rule 269 of the Companies (Court) Rules, 1997, in respect of voluntary winding-up the company (PHDL) and recommended the same for approval of members in Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM),” read a notice to the bourse.

Moreover, the BoD has also considered and recommended to members of the company for approval in EOGM, the appointment of liquidators Mohsin Ferozuddin, Masroor F. Baweja, Muzaffar Baweja, Zaheer Baweja and Zubairuddin Baweja without any remuneration.

The EOGM will be held on 31/12/2024.

Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited (PHDL) was incorporated as a private limited company in Pakistan in 1979 as Taj Mahal Hotels Limited. It was converted into a public limited company in 1981. The principal activity of the company was the hotel business besides owning and operating a five-star hotel, Regent Plaza Hotel and Convention Centre, Karachi.

Recently, the company entered into a sale agreement for the transfer of its property to SIUT Trust.

Last year in October, the SIUT Trust, one of the leading healthcare institutions in Pakistan, expressed its interest in purchasing Karachi’s Regent Plaza for Rs14.5 billion (nearly $52 million).

Following the announcement, PHDL’s board of directors in November last year nominated two executives to finalise the sale of Regent Plaza to SIUT Trust.

In July, this year, PHDL transferred the title and possession of Regent Plaza to the SIUT Trust.

The transfer came days after possession of the property already transferred to the SIUT Trust on July 01, 2024, after the Trust made a 90% payment of the sale value of the property, which amounts to $46.8 million.

PSX psx companies Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited PHDL PSX notice SIUT Trust Regent Plaza winding up

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited moves toward voluntary winding-up

Want to see Pakistani govt engage, deal with peaceful protests respectfully: US State Dept

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

PM foresees cut in policy rate

Those who violated law during PTI protest must be punished as per law: PM Shehbaz

UBL board approves merger with Silk Bank via share swap

KSA investments: PM expresses satisfaction over progress

FCDO supports reforms programme: Aurangzeb

Jul-Nov exports up 12.57pc to $13.691bn YoY

SC says it can interfere in ‘IPPs case’

Read more stories