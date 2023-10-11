BAFL 38.97 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.96%)
BIPL 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.65%)
BOP 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.65%)
DGKC 48.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FABL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.08%)
FCCL 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.38%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
HBL 94.75 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.02%)
HUBC 89.19 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.7%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
KEL 2.74 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (10.93%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.58%)
MLCF 33.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.85%)
OGDC 97.10 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.76%)
PAEL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.25%)
PIBTL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.01%)
PIOC 96.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.62%)
PPL 75.85 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.71%)
PRL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 47.33 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.68%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.41%)
TELE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
TPLP 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TRG 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.83%)
UNITY 26.39 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.69%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 39.8 (0.82%)
BR30 17,419 Increased By 225.1 (1.31%)
KSE100 48,475 Increased By 334.3 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,792 Increased By 142.4 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan PHDL (Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited) 458.41 Increased By ▲ 7.5%

SIUT Trust looks to purchase Karachi’s Regent Plaza Hotel for Rs14.5bn

BR Web Desk Published 11 Oct, 2023 02:37pm

The Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) Trust has expressed its interest to purchase Karachi’s Regent Plaza, a four-star hotel in the country’s financial hub, for Rs14.5 billion (USD52.43 million).

The development was shared by Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited (PHDL), the owner of Regent Plaza Hotel, in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“This is for the information that the company has received an offer letter of October 09, 2023 received on October 10, 2023 by hand from SIUT in respect of the purchase of Hotel Property (Regent Plaza),” it said in its notice.

PHDL added that its Board of Directors has called an urgent board meeting for October 12.

The development comes after SIUT Trust in its letter announced that it has “decided to acquire the property of PHDL referred to as Regent Plaza Hotel at Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi”.

“The SIUT Trust now offers to purchase the said property of any lien or charge for a sum of Rs14.50 billion on ‘as is where is’ basis.

“You are kindly requested to please accept and confirm us with your consent in writing so that a formal Sales Contract can be executed as per the earliest,” read the SIUT letter, urging the PHDL management to share the draft of the sales agreement for the transaction for the review by its legal counsel.

PHDL is engaged in the hotel business and owns and operates hotels known as Regent Plaza Hotel and Convention Centre, Karachi.

SIUT was formed four decades ago by Dr Syed Adibul Hasan Rizvi, a renowned Pakistani surgeon and philanthropist, to provide state-of-the-art medical care to all.

At present, SIUT is one of the leading healthcare institutions in Pakistan, providing a range of services, including urology, nephrology, and transplant surgery, and has a strong focus on research and education.

PSX SIUT PHDL PSX notice SIUT Trust Pakistan Hotel Developers Limited Regent Plaza Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation

Comments

1000 characters

SIUT Trust looks to purchase Karachi’s Regent Plaza Hotel for Rs14.5bn

Shamshad meets officials from World Bank, Morroco’s central bank

Intra-day update: rupee maintains its grip over US dollar, now below 280

Open-market: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Qatar signs 27-year gas supply deal with France’s Total: state energy firm

SC Practice & Procedure Act: CJP says Parliament, SC can function simultaneously

Pakistan Refinery says it has achieved historic production in September

Sri Lanka’s talks with creditors ongoing, unaware of specific deals: IMF

Oil falls, investors mull possible conflict escalation

Massive hike in gas tariffs now seems inevitable

Read more stories