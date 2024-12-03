AGL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.82%)
AIRLINK 155.55 Increased By ▲ 13.08 (9.18%)
BOP 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.66%)
CNERGY 6.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.48%)
DCL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
DFML 39.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.66%)
DGKC 89.55 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.27%)
FCCL 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
FFBL 77.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.27%)
FFL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.4%)
HUBC 109.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.28%)
HUMNL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
KEL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
KOSM 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.66%)
MLCF 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.73%)
NBP 74.60 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.33%)
OGDC 190.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-0.77%)
PAEL 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
PPL 164.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.3%)
PRL 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.94%)
PTC 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.27%)
SEARL 95.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-2.09%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.1%)
TOMCL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.43%)
TPLP 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.02%)
TREET 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 61.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.35%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
BR100 11,082 Decreased By -14.4 (-0.13%)
BR30 33,247 Decreased By -7.3 (-0.02%)
KSE100 103,510 Increased By 234.6 (0.23%)
KSE30 31,990 Increased By 21 (0.07%)
Dec 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London copper falls on dollar pressure, Trump’s tariff threat

Reuters Published 03 Dec, 2024 10:34am

London copper prices fell for a second straight session on Tuesday as a firmer US dollar and as uncertainty over potential US tariffs weighed on the market.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) eased 0.3% to $8,964 per metric ton by 0245 GMT after hitting a more-than-two-week low on Monday.

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) gained 0.2% to 73,890 yuan ($10,129.27) a ton.

The US currency was buoyant, making dollar-priced metals costlier for holders of other currencies.

Markets are concerned about President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed import tariffs, which could harm global economic growth.

His pledges might also disrupt the global metal demand-supply balance and potentially lead to price fluctuations.

“For the rest of the year, copper prices will likely remain range-bound with a negative bias. People nervous about Trump’s proclamations may decide to do some selling ahead of his inauguration (in January),” said Marex consultant Edward Meir.

Elsewhere, the mood in China’s manufacturing sector has been depressed for months due to tumbling producer prices and dwindling orders.

However, recent data suggest the stimulus announcements are improving sentiment on factory floors in the world’s top consumer of industrial metals.

Copper ends steady on optimism

NAB analysts expect base metal prices to trend lower across 2025 and 2026, with weaker activity in China as the key driver.

LME aluminium fell 0.4% to $2,578.5 a ton, nickel slipped 0.1% at $15,680, zinc declined 0.6% to $3,057.5, lead lost 0.9% at $2,057.5 while tin rose 0.2% to $28,620.

SHFE aluminium fell 0.2% at 20,340 yuan a ton, nickel fell 1.1% to 124,340 yuan, lead was up 0.7% at 17,565 yuan, tin steadied at 241,430 yuan and zinc decreased 0.5% to 25,335 yuan.

Copper

Comments

200 characters

London copper falls on dollar pressure, Trump’s tariff threat

Want to see Pakistani govt engage, deal with peaceful protests respectfully: US State Dept

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

PM foresees cut in policy rate

Those who violated law during PTI protest must be punished as per law: PM Shehbaz

UBL board approves merger with Silk Bank via share swap

KSA investments: PM expresses satisfaction over progress

FCDO supports reforms programme: Aurangzeb

Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited moves toward voluntary winding-up

Jul-Nov exports up 12.57pc to $13.691bn YoY

SC says it can interfere in ‘IPPs case’

Read more stories