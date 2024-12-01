AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
Copper ends steady on optimism

Reuters Published 01 Dec, 2024 03:13am

LONDON: Copper prices were little changed on Friday, supported by emerging signals of firmer demand in top metals consumer China but undermined by uncertainty over potential US tariffs.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.1% at $8,990 a metric ton in official open-outcry trading and set for a 5.3% decline for November.

“The fundamentals are firm at the moment, it’s just that we don’t know what’s down the road in terms of tariffs, so markets are cautious to move in a decisive manner,” said WisdomTree commodity strategist Nitesh Shah.

US President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on imports, which would hurt economic growth and metals consumption, especially in China. The most traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) closed almost flat at 73,830 yuan ($10,216.28) a ton, posting a second straight monthly loss.

“China is in wait-and-see mode, until they know how bad the tariffs are going to be, before deploying some of its dry powder in terms of fiscal stimulus,” Shah added.

LME copper has shed 11% since touching a four-month peak of $10,158 on Sept. 30 as investors sold off bullish positions on potential tariffs and disappointment over the lack of aggressive Chinese stimulus. Some positive signs, however, have been emerging in China, including SHFE inventories that have tumbled by two thirds since early June to 108,775 tons, their lowest since Feb. 5.

Investors are also hoping that coming data will show China’s stimulus is starting to filter through. Analysts in Reuters polls expected that China’s factory activity expanded modestly for a second consecutive month in November while home prices are expected to stabilise in 2026 after slower falls this year and next.

Also bolstering metals was weakness in the dollar, making dollar-priced metals cheaper for buyers using other currencies. In other metals, LME aluminium fell 0.5% to $2,585.50 a ton, nickel was down 0.5% at $15,990, lead rose 0.8% to $2,073 and zinc wa up 1.1% at $3,088 while tin added 0.7% to $28,400.

