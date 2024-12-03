AGL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.63%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-03

Afghanistan embassy says concerned over ‘harassment of refugees’

Naveed Siddiqui Published December 3, 2024 Updated December 3, 2024 06:13am

ISLAMABAD: The Embassy of Afghanistan voiced its grave concern over the alleged harassment and maltreatment of Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

The Embassy of Afghanistan in Islamabad has expressed its serious concerns over recent statements by Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior, linking Afghanistan nationals to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protests and suggesting imposing further restrictions upon them beyond 31st December.

The Afghan Embassy has issued a statement, saying these comments have ignited fears among Afghan refugees in Pakistan. The Afghans in Pakistan are worried about their potential harassment and mistreatment by law enforcement authorities.

Following the purported violent PTI protest in Islamabad’s D-Chowk last week, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, while talking to media, announced that Afghans living in Pakistan have to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad to stay in the federal capital beyond December 31st.

The embassy emphasised that Afghan refugees in Pakistan have consistently refrained from engaging in political activities or criminal incidents. Instead, they have lived peacefully and contributed positively to Pakistan’s economy, the embassy statement pointed out. The Afghan Embassy, however, highlighted that Afghan refugees are already struggling with challenges stemming from policies introduced by Pakistan’s previous interim government.

The embassy underscored that Afghan refugees have no intention of participating in political disputes or protests. It urged the Pakistani government to refrain from creating an atmosphere of mistrust, which could lead to further harassment, defamation, and even forced displacement of Afghan nationals.

The embassy warned that such actions would not serve Pakistan’s interests and would only exacerbate tensions and mistrust between the two neighbouring countries. The embassy called for resolution of the critical issue amicably.

While taking to Business Recorder, UNHCR Spokesperson, Qaiser Khan Afridi said, “We have seen the media reports regarding the potential implementation of restrictions on Afghans in the federal capital next year. The UNHCR has also urged the government of Pakistan to continue to provide safety and security to those seeking asylum in the country.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

