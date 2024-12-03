BBoIT, FPCCI to hold investment seminar in Karachi

QUETTA: The Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), in collaboration with the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), is set to host a high-profile seminar titled “Investment and Business Opportunities in Balochistan” on December 4 in Karachi.

The seminar aims to showcase Balochistan’s untapped economic potential and investment prospects.

Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, will grace the event as the chief guest, alongside investors, prominent business leaders, and diplomats from various countries.

BBoIT Vice Chairman, Bilal Khan Kakar, and CEO, Abdul Kabeer Khan Zarkoon, highlighted that this initiative aligns with Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz bugti vision to foster investment and create a business-friendly environment in the province. The seminar will spotlight lucrative opportunities in key sectors such as mining and minerals, agriculture, energy, tourism, and more, encouraging national and international investors to explore these potentials.

They emphasized that this seminar would serve as a catalyst in positioning Balochistan as a premier investment destination. It will also strengthen strategic partnerships with Karachi’s business community, paving the way for sustainable economic development.

A key highlight of the event will be the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between BBoIT and FPCCI to reinforce institutional collaboration and bolster long-term economic growth. Additionally, prominent industrialists and FPCCI members will be invited to visit Balochistan to gain firsthand insights into the province’s rich investment landscape.

This seminar is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing investment, fostering ease of doing business, and establishing Balochistan as a hub for economic opportunities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024