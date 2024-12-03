AGL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.63%)
Vision 2030 initiative: Saudia announces plans to boost tourism from Pakistan

KARACHI: Saudia, the national carrier of Saudi Arabia, has announced plans to significantly boost tourism from Pakistan, targeting 3.5 million annual visitors by 2030 as part of the Kingdom’s broader Vision 2030 initiative.

According to the details, the airline, which has maintained strong ties with Pakistan for over five decades since its first flight to Karachi in 1970, currently operates an extensive network of weekly flights connecting major Pakistani cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Sialkot to Saudi Arabia.

To support this ambitious growth target, Saudia is implementing several strategic initiatives, including the addition of 105 new aircraft to its fleet. The airline has also launched an AI-powered Travel Companion platform in BETA, designed to streamline the booking process for accommodations, transportation, and activities through verified providers.

The target of 3.5 million Pakistani visitors annually will play a crucial role in achieving Saudi Arabia’s overall goal of welcoming 330 million visitors by 2030, official details said.

The airline has also enhanced its AlFursan loyalty programme, offering improved features for reward management, mileage tracking, and membership upgrades. These developments are part of Saudia’s broader digital transformation strategy aimed at enhancing customer experience.

The expansion efforts align with Saudi Arabia’s vision to diversify its economy through tourism, with Pakistan identified as a key market for religious pilgrimages, business travel, and leisure tourism.

