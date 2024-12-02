Indonesia’s headline inflation eases to 1.55% in Nov

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s annual inflation rate was 1.55% in November, official data showed on Monday, easing from 1.71% in October and slightly above analysts’ expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected 1.50% annual inflation in November.

The headline inflation is near the lower end of the Bank Indonesia’s target range of 1.5% to 3.5%.

The central bank said on Friday that its short-term policy focus is on keeping the rupiah stable as global uncertainties remain high following Donald Trump’s election victory.

The statistics agency will release the core inflation data later on Monday.