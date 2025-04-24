Faisal Vawda calls for national unity, PTI inclusion in NAP talks amid rising India tensions

Amid escalating tensions after India suspended Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, senior politician Senator Faisal Vawda on Wednesday called for renewed national unity and the revival of the National Action Plan (NAP) to counter what he described as “false propaganda” emanating from New Delhi.

In a statement addressing the recent deterioration in bilateral relations, Vawda emphasised that Pakistan must present a united front.

“Pakistan comes first—everything else follows. We are united,” he said, urging the government to convene an all-parties hearing on NAP, including representation from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to demonstrate internal consensus and solidarity with the Armed Forces.

He stressed that a unified political stance would send a clear message to the international community that Pakistan is firm in its resolve and will not be influenced by external provocations or misinformation.

Vawda’s remarks came in the wake of India’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty following a deadly attack in Pahalgam, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. While Pakistan has denied any involvement, the incident has heightened diplomatic strains.

Pakistan said on Wednesday that it was concerned about the loss of tourists’ lives in an attack in Anantnag district of the IIOJK.