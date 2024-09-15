AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
AIRLINK 139.70 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.67%)
BOP 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.16%)
DFML 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.36%)
DGKC 80.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.76%)
FCCL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 46.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 151.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.62%)
HUMNL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
KOSM 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
MLCF 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.01%)
NBP 59.39 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.13%)
OGDC 142.30 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.74%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.3%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.19%)
PRL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.28%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
TRG 53.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (3.91%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 8,401 Increased By 23.9 (0.29%)
BR30 27,190 Increased By 74.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 79,333 Increased By 315.4 (0.4%)
KSE30 25,027 Increased By 114.4 (0.46%)
Sep 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Saudi Arabia’s inflation rate inches up to 1.6% in August

Reuters Published 15 Sep, 2024 01:40pm

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s annual inflation rate inched up to 1.6% in August, from 1.5% in July, government data showed on Sunday, driven by an increase in housing rents and food prices.

Housing rents rose by 10.7% in August, weighing on the overall rise in prices of housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels by 8.9%, according to the General Authority for Statistics.

The inflation rate had held steady at 1.5% in June and July, underpinned mostly by apartment rents.

In August data showed that food and beverage prices rose 0.9%, a bigger increase than in recent months, driven by a 4.6% rise in vegetable prices.

Prices in the restaurants and hotels category, as well as the education sector, also rose, while prices in the transport sub-category fell by 3.4% and those in the furnishing and home equipment sector declined 3.5%.

Saudi Arabia inflation remains at 1.6% in May

On a month-on-month basis, prices increased 0.1% in August.

Inflation has remained relatively low in Saudi Arabia this year compared with global levels.

In its latest country report, the International Monetary Fund forecast Saudi inflation will average 1.9% in 2024 and 2% in 2025.

inflation Saudi Arabia inflation rate CPI inflation Muhammad Yunus Saudi inflation

Comments

200 characters

Saudi Arabia’s inflation rate inches up to 1.6% in August

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 41,206

Friendly nations to invest $27 billion in Pakistan in coming years: Ahsan

China prepares for heavy rain as typhoon nears Shanghai

Iran’s President to attend BRICS summit in Russia

Export-oriented sectors: AGP recommends probe into subsidy against RLNG

PM takes ruling MPs into confidence

Internet service: Country has faced a slew of daunting challenges

Dar says Bill in line with Charter of Democracy

SOEs cost kitty Rs5.598trn over 10 years, NA told

Cash-strapped Maldives says no need for IMF bailout

Read more stories