AGL 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
AIRLINK 129.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.85%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
DCL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
DFML 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.46%)
DGKC 89.65 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.53%)
FCCL 35.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.34%)
FFBL 66.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.82%)
FFL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.45%)
HUBC 108.99 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.21%)
HUMNL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
KOSM 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.87%)
MLCF 42.68 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.47%)
NBP 59.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
OGDC 179.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-1.91%)
PAEL 26.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 147.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.37%)
PRL 23.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.51%)
SEARL 69.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
TOMCL 35.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.69%)
TREET 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
TRG 50.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.59%)
UNITY 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.08%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 9,857 Increased By 51 (0.52%)
BR30 29,696 Increased By 18.4 (0.06%)
KSE100 92,800 Increased By 495.3 (0.54%)
KSE30 28,937 Increased By 96.6 (0.33%)
Indian rupee slips in NDF market amid US election updates

Reuters Published 06 Nov, 2024 08:37am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee declined in the non-deliverable forward market, bogged down by a jump in the dollar index and weakness in Asian peers amid US election updates.

The 1-month USD/INR non-deliverable forward was quoted at 84.28/84.32.

If these levels were to hold, then the rupee would open at around 84.18, compared to 84.1075 on Tuesday and past its all-time low of 84.1275.

The dollar strengthened across the board amid US election updates, which showed Republican candidate Donald Trump ahead of Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

The dollar index climbed 0.84% to 104.24 while the Thai baht, the Korean won and the onshore Chinese yuan were down between 0.5% to 0.8%.

These three Asian currencies were considered by analysts to be among the most vulnerable to Trump winning the election.

Dollar decline to help Indian rupee kick off big week on positive note

“Dollar is doing well, US yields are on the rise and US equity futures are up. Traders are getting into Trump trades based on what the US election results are so far,” a Singapore-based hedge fund portfolio manager said.

The 10-year US Treasury yield was up 10 basis points at 4.38%. US equity futures were up nearly 1%.

In the betting market, the odds of a Trump win had climbed to 2-in-3.

Indian rupee

