Balochistan CM felicitates people of Sindh on Sindhi Culture Day

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Sunday expressed good wishes to all Sindhi brothers and sisters on the occasion of Sindhi Culture Day and said that Sindhi culture is a culture of peace, love, tradition and unity.

In his message on the occasion of Sindhi Culture Day, he stressed the need to officially celebrate the cultural days of all communities at the national level to promote our peaceful co-existence so that they can play their role in the development and prosperity of Pakistan with national spirit.

CM Bugti felicitated Sindhi brothers and sisters living all over the world on Sindhi Culture Day, saying that culture brings colours of happiness to the lives of people.