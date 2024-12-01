Diego Martinez lauds team unity as resurgent Las Palmas upset Barcelona

Las Palmas manager Diego Martinez said he was happy with the unified effort his team put in to secure a 2-1 upset victory at LaLiga leaders Barcelona on Saturday. Martinez took over last month with Las Palmas at the bottom of the table, winless after nine matches.

They have won four of their six league matches since, including another major victory over Girona, rising to 14th in the standings.

“We’re making progress little by little. We came from a tough match against Mallorca, and arriving here, you know that any mistake can cost you,” Martinez said.

“When we stay united, we’re much better.”

Las Palmas, who went down 3-2 to 10-man Mallorca last weekend after conceding an injury-time goal, also lost at Atletico Madrid earlier this month.

“The players give everything. Today, we were rewarded with points, even though that hasn’t always been the case. But the team is steadily becoming more like what we want it to be,” Martinez added. “Everything ultimately comes down to the players.

The first step to getting results here is believing, and that’s the most important thing.“

Las Palmas continue their LaLiga campaign next Saturday, hosting bottom side Real Valladolid.