AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.12%)
AIRLINK 140.99 Increased By ▲ 6.42 (4.77%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
DCL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.02%)
DFML 45.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
DGKC 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
FCCL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
FFBL 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.71%)
FFL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
KOSM 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
MLCF 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.24%)
NBP 69.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.79%)
OGDC 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.5%)
PAEL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.86%)
PIBTL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.48%)
PPL 129.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.5%)
PRL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.74%)
SEARL 58.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.21%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
TOMCL 34.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
TPLP 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
TREET 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TRG 45.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.2%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,028 Decreased By -39.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 26,741 Decreased By -284.2 (-1.05%)
KSE100 85,070 Decreased By -191.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 26,921 Decreased By -90.6 (-0.34%)
Sports

Boca Juniors appoint Gago as head coach

Reuters Published 15 Oct, 2024 11:37am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Boca Juniors have appointed Fernando Gago as their new head coach, the club announced on Monday, with the former Argentina international returning to the team where he made his senior debut in 2004.

The 38-year-old replaces Diego Martinez, who resigned last month after three consecutive defeats in Argentina’s top flight.

“Gago signed his contract with Boca and is the new Xeneize coach. Welcome home, Fernando,” Boca wrote on X.

The former defensive midfielder had spells with Real Madrid, Roma and Valencia before returning to Argentine football in 2013 to play for Boca once again. He ended his playing career with Velez Sarsfield.

Pochettino wants to build side worthy of Chelsea’s history

As a manager, he led Racing Club to the Argentine Champions Trophy and the International Super Cup after a spell at Aldosivi de Mar del Plata.

Gago, who took over at Chivas in December, had said on Thursday he would leave the Mexican club.

