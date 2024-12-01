UNHCR urges govt to ensure safety of asylum seekers

ISLAMABAD: The United National High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has urged the government of Pakistan to continue to provide safety and security to those seeking asylum in the country.

Qaisar Khan Afridi, spokesperson UNHCR Pakistan has issued a statement regarding Interior Ministry’s decision restricting Afghans living in Pakistan to obtain a no objection certificate (NOC) from Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad to stay in the federal capital beyond December 31st.

UNHCR has seen the media reports regarding the potential implementation of restrictions on Afghans in the federal capital next year, the statement added. “We are in contact with government authorities to obtain further details,” Qaiser Afridi pointed out.

He elaborated that UNHCR has been supporting the Government of Pakistan to provide protection and assistance to Afghan and other refugees since 1980.? “We appreciate and acknowledge the people and government of Pakistan for hosting Afghan refugees for 45 years”, said the spokesman.

He said that UNHCR understands the challenges the government has been facing, in particular those related to security. Refugees, like all others, have obligations to abide by the laws of Pakistan. The overwhelming majority of Afghan refugees in Pakistan are law abiding individuals, whose situation needs to be seen with a humanitarian lens.

FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said detailed policy for the Afghan refugees regarding their stay in Islamabad beyond 31st December will be formulated by the Interior Ministry.

The spokesperson added currently communication has taken place between Foreign Ministry and UNHCR with regards to Afghan nationals who were involved in the incidents of this week.

