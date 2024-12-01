Dealing with the undesirables

Protests of the undesirables are in the spotlight in the land of the pure, whose purity has been seriously tarnished by these national villains. While the list is long, two individuals stand out. Ex-Chief Justice of Pakistan (Ex-CJP) was recently heckled in London, where he is currently seen.

During summers, the former Chief of Army Staff (Ex-COAS) was confronted in Paris, where he was holidaying with his wife. The expatriate community has decided to take on these dudes who have seriously hurt their sentiments. While back home, the coercive state apparatus is misused to silence dissent, freedom of speech is a way of life in the West, has been since 1512 after the enforcement of Magna Carta in which even the King was required to obey the laws.

In other words, it was universally accepted that no one was above the law of the land. Since then, civil liberties have been taken very seriously in the democratic world. Those who dare to cross the line are hounded by the people, there is a famous saying; ‘You can run but cannot hide’. Once out of powerful office, everyone becomes vulnerable.

The people then take charge in expressing their anger against the crimes committed against their interests. Such public outbursts have now become unstoppable, which must serve as a warning to the powerful once they are out of office. Legacy has become very important in the information age, where secrets cannot be kept covered for long.

Those individuals who render themselves undesirable by hurting the common sentiment of the masses have several options for legacy correction. There is a famous verse in Urdu poetry which translates as ‘Someone has passed by, leaving behind footprints’. Every step leaves a mark, some are visible while others take time to surface. In the West, most powerful people seek apology for their misdeeds.

Robert McNamara, the Secretary of Defence under Presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson, sought apology for US involvement in the ill-fated Vietnam War that cost over 50,000 lives, mostly of young men who were conscripted and forced to fight in an aimless war. The after effects of this misadventure continue to haunt the society till today. The Veterans Administration continues to help the defeated, broken and disturbed soldiers who came back alive.

In Pakistan, the first dictator, was ushered in by the last governor general of the dominion who was also the first president of the republic, Iskandar Mirza, decided to continue working for US interests and often compromised on the nation’s long term well-being.

All the others that followed caused irreparable damage to the motherland. Pakistan was dismembered under the second while the third took the country into a proxy war in Afghanistan for vested financial gains, while the fourth decided to take an abrupt U-turn under threat of US reprisal.

Justice Yakub Ali Khan, a former CJP, came up with a doctrine to deal with the undesirables, those who cross the line. It was a simple approach; ‘First disarm and then convict’. General Pervez Musharraf was only tried after he had doffed his uniform and convicted under Article 6 of the constitution, and Yahya Khan declared a usurper after he had been dislodged.

Institutions must be built and then strengthened, while individuals come and go. General Douglas Gracey the last Gora Army Chief warned against the scourge of nepotism. Lt. Gen. Attiq-ur-Rehman (The Turk) has mentioned in his autobiography the words of the outgoing Commander; “After we leave, you will destroy all institutions, including the Armed Forces”.

Turk did not agree with him; “This Army has one of the finest soldiers of the world”. Yes, but once nepotism and favouritism take over, institutions will suffer were his words. That is exactly what has happened in the land of the pure. Both Armed Forces and Judiciary have their own internal accountability mechanisms. Currently, Court Martial proceedings are being conducted against retired Lt. Gen Faiz Hameed.

A reference was filed against Justice Faez Isa. The proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) were stopped by brother judges, thus accountability could not take place. Several accusations remain unanswered. Justice Isa not only dodged the established scrutiny process but also reached to the top position of the court. Now after retirement he has entered the ranks of the undesirables.

In the Bhutto mistrial, Justice Nasim Hasan Shah had the casting vote. He tried to flee the country but was forced back on the bench. Later-on, he admitted that he took the decision under pressure, which was a kind of remorse on his part. In the famous poem, “Face in the mirror”, the poet believes that one can face the entire world, but not the one in the mirror.

(The writer is ex-Chairman, Pakistan Science Foundation; email: [email protected])

