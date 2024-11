KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 12.359 billion and the number of lots traded was 15,089.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 4.345 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 2.647 billion),Platinum (PKR 1.753 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.211 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.095 billion), Silver (PKR 846.628 million), Natural Gas (PKR 161.989 million), Copper (PKR 152.851 million),SP 500 (PKR 53.601 million), DJ (PKR 37.432 million),Japan Equity (PKR 21.233 million), Aluminium (PKR 15.702 million)and Brent (PKR 15.217 million).

