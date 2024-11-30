No engagement with TTP: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Friday dismissed the impression of engagement with the Afghanistan-based terror group TTP.

FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, while addressing the weekly media briefing, reiterated that no dialogue is taking place with TTP, as it is Pakistan’s policy not to negotiate with terrorists.

When asked whether Pakistan had shared evidences of terrorism with the Chinese Special Envoy on Afghanistan, the spokesperson said, “Thousands of Pakistani families are victims of terrorism, and Pakistan holds a clear stance against such terror groups”.

Baloch made it clear there is no such plan under consideration that Pakistan and China are engaged in talks with the TTP.

She said Pakistan’s Charge d’Affaires Ubaidullah Nizamani met with Afghanistan’s defense minister to discuss mutual interests. She further said that diplomatic engagement with Afghanistan’s interim government continues, but refrained from divulging further details of the crucial talks took place in Kabul. .

Pakistan expressed strong solidarity with the Palestinian people and welcomed the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon.

Pakistan emphasised respect for Lebanon’s territorial integrity, hoping the ceasefire would de-escalate tensions and pave the way for a truce in Gaza and reaffirmed steadfast political and moral support for the Kashmiri people. She also urged the international community to broker Lebanon-style ceasefire for lasting peace in Gaza.

The spokesperson emphasised that Pakistan aims to maintain balanced relations with all nations, ensuring ties with one country are not at the expense of another. On visa ban, she said we have no confirmation of a ban on visa to Pakistanis for the UAE as Pakistanis continue to travel there freely.

However, this issue remains on the agenda item of the discussion between Pakistan and the UAE. The issue of Pakistani prisoners in UAE remains on the agenda for bilateral talks, she said and expressed ignorance about the number of Pakistanis languishing in the UAE jails.

According to official reports, more than 5,000 Pakistanis are languishing in the UAE jails on involvement in various kinds of crime.

The FO spokesperson pointed out that Ministry of Interior will formulate a comprehensive policy for legal Afghans beyond 31st December 2024.

“Pakistan upholds that no foreigners should engage in political activities or protests within its borders”, she said.

She condemned attacks on Muslim worship places in India. She strongly denounced the Kurram carnage, with the Prime Minister and President expressing grief and calling for accountability. Pakistan remains consistent in its support for a sovereign, independent Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, in line with UN Security Council resolutions.

On Indian cricket team’s reluctance to participate in Champions trophy, she said Pakistan reiterated its belief that sports should not be politicized. She expressed hope for full participation in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, which Pakistan will host.

The FO spokesperson reminded overseas Pakistanis to respect the laws and customs of their host countries, as they represent Pakistan abroad.

