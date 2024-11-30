AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
AIRLINK 136.34 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.6%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
DFML 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
DGKC 85.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
FFBL 76.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.81%)
FFL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.47%)
KEL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.33%)
KOSM 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.43%)
NBP 70.94 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.78%)
OGDC 195.25 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.84%)
PAEL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
PPL 168.02 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.55%)
PRL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
PTC 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.47%)
SEARL 92.75 Increased By ▲ 8.35 (9.89%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TOMCL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.23%)
TPLP 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.18%)
TREET 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
TRG 59.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.84%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.11%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,901 Increased By 125.5 (1.16%)
BR30 32,654 Increased By 420 (1.3%)
KSE100 101,357 Increased By 1274.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 31,488 Increased By 295 (0.95%)
Nov 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-11-30

Registeration of VPNs: deadline extension likely

Tahir Amin Published November 30, 2024 Updated November 30, 2024 09:19am

ISLAMABAD: The government is likely to extend the deadline for registering virtual private networks (VPNs) till end December 2024, well-placed sources revealed.

The current deadline for registering VPN is November 30, however, facing severe criticism, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) requested to extend the deadline.

Around one million freelancers in the country who bring around $400 million in the country are at the risk on account of VPN blockage from November 30.

PTA streamlines VPN registration process

Many stakeholders have called for both an extension of the registration period and a simplified registration procedure.

The Ministry of Interior had previously directed the PTA to ensure all VPNs are registered by the end of November. The PTA had also announced that unregistered VPNs would be blocked starting December 1.

The Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication, fearing millions of dollars loss in terms of IT remittances on account of proposed VPN blocking, termed it illegal, as it was not in law to block an app.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication as well as PTA failed to satisfy the committee on proposed blocking of VPN from November 30.

The PTA was of the opinion that if VPNs are registered, internet shutdowns would no longer happen in Pakistan. The PTA has already registered more than 25,000 VPNs under a policy initially introduced in 2016. Registering VPNs would mitigate all internet issues for businesses in Pakistan.

The PTA had also announced that the process of registering VPNs for businesses and freelancers has been made easier.

According to a statement issued by the PTA, software houses, call centres, banks, embassies, and freelancers can now register their VPNs through the PTA’s official website.

The statement also mentioned that members of the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) can benefit from this facility. To complete the VPN registration, the PTA explained that applicants must fill out an online form and provide basic details.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTA Federal Government PSEB MOITT internet freelancers internet service in Pakistan VPNs Virtual Private Networks VPNs blockage VPN registration process

Comments

200 characters

Registeration of VPNs: deadline extension likely

No ‘sacred cow’ among IPPs now: Awais

PR posts ‘record-breaking’ revenue in 5 months

Refunds, adjustments: FBR’s SRZs fail to deliver?

Dispensation of justice: SC makes significant strides under leadership of CJP Yahya

No engagement with TTP: FO

European Union lifts ban on PIA

SPI inflation falls slightly

Pakistan Banking Awards: SBP governor appreciates role of FIs

Progress of Q1 PSDP projects reviewed

Read more stories