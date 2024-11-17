PTA streamlines VPN registration process

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has streamlined the VPN registration process for organizations and freelancers. Entities such as software houses, call centers, banks, embassies, and freelancers can now easily register their VPNs online through the PTA’s official website: www.pta.gov.pk.

Members of the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) can also avail this facility. Registration involves completing an online form and providing basic details, including CNIC, Company registration details, Taxpayer status.

Freelancers must submit documentation, such as a letter or email, verifying their project or company association. Additionally, applicants must provide the IP address for VPN connectivity. If a fixed IP address is required, it can be acquired from an Internet Service Provider (ISP).

The registration process is free, and approvals are typically granted within 8–10 hours of submission. To date, more than 20,000 companies and freelancers have successfully registered their VPNs through this efficient process.

Note: Any individual requiring VPN for commercial purposes can apply under ‘Freelancer’ category and need to provide required information including supporting evidence from the employer.

