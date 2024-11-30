ECP announces schedule for NA-262 Quetta by-election

RAWALPINDI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released the election schedule for the vacant NA-262 Quetta seat.

The seat became vacant following the disqualification of Adil Bazai, a member of PML-N, due to his defection. According to the Election Commission, polling will take place on January 16, 2025.

Public notice by Returning Officer will be issued on December 2 while nomination papers submission date will be from Dec 4 to Dec 6. The initial candidate list will be released on Dec 7 while scrutiny of nominations will be held on Dec 12. The final candidate list will be released Dec 22 while election symbols allotted will be list on Dec 24.

The by-election in NA-262 will take place on Thursday, January 16, with the complete process guided by the Election Commission’s official notification.