Dar to visit Iran

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar will undertake an official visit to Mashhad, Iran from 2-3 December to attend the 28th Meeting of Council of Ministers of Economic Cooperation Organization.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said, in his address at the meeting, the deputy prime minister will reiterate Pakistan’s commitment to the ECO Charter and highlight the potential of greater connectivity in the ECO region, through development of road and rail networks.

