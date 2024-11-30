Punjab govt announces key measures to limit plastic use

LAHORE: In a significant move to reduce plastic usage, the Punjab government has amended the Single-Use Plastic Production and Consumption Act 2023.

This amendment establishes District Plastic Management Committees across all districts of the province to promote alternatives to plastic shopping bags and ensure ongoing collaboration with public representatives.

According to Gazette Notification No NC.334EDH/EPA/F-24/2024, issued on Friday, these committees will consist of officers from 12 different departments, with the deputy commissioner of each district appointed as the chairperson.

