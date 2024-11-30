AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
Champions Trophy: PCB not willing to accept hybrid model

Muhammad Saleem Published 30 Nov, 2024 06:26am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was not ready to accept the hybrid model at all for the upcoming Champions Trophy, scheduled to be staged in Pakistan, next year in February-March.

The PCB had briefed the participants of the ICC meeting about its stance. The PCB had shown no flexibility on its narrative in connection with the hybrid model for the mega-event, sources said, adding: “All the ICC members came up with a few proposals during today’s meeting to address the Champions Trophy stalemate.”

The PCB officials remained firm to its stance on Champions Trophy, the sources said, adding: “The ICC was looking to find the justified solution for the highly-anticipated tournament.”

The acceptable formula for the ICC is expected to be rolled out on Saturday (today), the sources said.

The sources claimed that the PCB officials presented a detailed report on the recent tours of Australia, England, and New Zealand to Pakistan, highlighting the successful hosting of international teams. Briefing about the preparations and arrangements for the upcoming Champions Trophy and security situation was give, the sources added.

