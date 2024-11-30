FBR collects Rs837bn tax in Nov

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has collected Rs 837 billion during November 2024 against the target of Rs1,003 billion, reflecting a shortfall of Rs 166 billion.

It Is learnt that the FBR has collected Rs4,277 billion during first five months of 2024-25 against the assigned target of Rs 4,639 billion set for July-November of current fiscal year, reflecting a shortfall of Rs362 billion.

Sources told Business Recorder that the tax collection stood at Rs837 billion in November 2024 which is expected to be increased on November 30 on compilation of final figures on Saturday (today).

