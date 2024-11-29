Australia gives interim approval for Virgin-Qatar Airways alliance

Australia’s competition watchdog said on Friday it had given Virgin Australia and Qatar Airways interim approval to operate flights between Doha and Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney under an integrated alliance.

The two airlines can start marketing and selling 28 weekly scheduled return flights between the destinations, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said in a statement.

Qatar Airways had said in October that it was set to buy a 25% stake in Virgin Australia from US private equity firm Bain Capital.