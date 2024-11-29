AGL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
Australia gives interim approval for Virgin-Qatar Airways alliance

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2024 11:01am
Photo: Reuters
Australia’s competition watchdog said on Friday it had given Virgin Australia and Qatar Airways interim approval to operate flights between Doha and Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney under an integrated alliance.

Qatar Airways posts 39% jump in annual profit to record $1.67 billion

The two airlines can start marketing and selling 28 weekly scheduled return flights between the destinations, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said in a statement.

Qatar Airways had said in October that it was set to buy a 25% stake in Virgin Australia from US private equity firm Bain Capital.

