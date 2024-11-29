Pakistan, World Bank agree to address smog issue

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the World Bank have agreed to address the issue of smog through mutual cooperation. This came at a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the World Bank's Country Director Najy Benhassine in Islamabad.

It was decided that a joint team from the World Bank and CDA will prepare an anti-smog plan.

Mohsin Naqvi said we will welcome World Bank's cooperation in improving Islamabad's air quality. He said every effort is being made to proactively address the smog issue. He said installation of anti-smog machines in the capital is also being considered.

The Interior Minister said improving slums and rural areas is one of our priorities. He said providing clean water and sanitation to the people is also included in our goals.