CG describes UAE-Pakistan friendship as shining example

KARACHI: Consul General of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Bakheet Ateeq Al Rumeithi, while addressing an event organized by the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) to celebrate the 53rd National Day of the UAE, stated that the UAE and Pakistan share such a strong bond that the entire world can look to our friendship as a shining example.

“We are truly proud to see the Karachi Chamber celebrating Eid ul Ittihad with the UAE. Our doors are always open to facilitate the business community of Karachi, and we encourage you to reach out to us any time for assistance,” he said while expressing gratitude to the business community of Karachi for their heartfelt celebration of UAE’s National Day.

The event was attended by prominent figures, including Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) Zubair Motiwala, Vice Chairman BMG Anjum Nisar, President KCCI Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, Vice President Faisal Khalil Ahmed, former KCCI Presidents Majyd Aziz, Abdullah Zaki, Muhammad Idrees, Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, and members of the KCCI Managing Committee.

Al Rumeithi highlighted that the UAE government had declared this year’s National Day celebrations as Eid ul Ittihad, a special occasion to mark the unity between all the Emirati states. He expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the enthusiastic celebrations organized by the business community, the Sindh government, the Governor House, and several other ministries, noting that the UAE government deeply values these gestures of friendship.

He further shared his belief that the remarkable progress achieved by the UAE in the past 53 years could not have been accomplished without the contribution of Pakistan’s leadership and its people.

He specifically mentioned the role of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in the development of Emirates Airlines and emphasized that Pakistanis remain an integral part of the UAE’s community.

“For us, Pakistan is like a mentor, guiding us prudently at every step,” he said.

Speaking about Karachi, Al Rumeithi praised the city's people for their warmth and hospitality, stating, “The people of Karachi are truly lively and hospitable. We will always remember how you celebrated our National Day, and I, along with the people of the UAE, always stand in total solidarity with the people of Karachi.”

He also mentioned that one of the UAE Consulate’s top priorities is to expedite the issuance of visas, especially for members of the business community, ensuring they do not miss important meetings with their UAE counterparts.

Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala, in his remarks, noted that the UAE was home to 2 million Pakistanis, a community that has made it their second home. These expatriates were an invaluable asset to Pakistan as their contribution, particularly through remittances, was a lifeline for Pakistan’s economy.

“Every year, Pakistanis abroad send $30 billion back to the country—an amount nearly equal to our national exports, which stand at $31 billion.”

He said, “The level of exports to UAE is not reflective of our true potential. Considering our resources and capabilities, our exports should be far greater—closer to $100 billion. Pakistan has been blessed with immense natural and human resources, but we are far behind in leveraging them effectively.”

“To address this gap, we must look toward partnerships and collaboration. Opportunities exist for joint ventures, technology transfer, and advancements in fields like artificial intelligence (AI), information technology (IT), and management practices. Pakistanis have proven their talent in IT worldwide, with over 50,000 IT professionals working in the UAE alone. They operate under UAE’s friendly taxation and business policies, providing services globally”, he noted, adding that this demonstrates Pakistan’s intellectual potential and the favorable environment offered by the UAE.

He was of the view that food security was becoming one of the most pressing global challenges, and Pakistan has a significant role to play.

“Our per-hectare yield remains lower than that of competing countries, a gap we must close through innovation and modernization in agriculture. By focusing on this sector, we can enhance productivity, secure our future, and become a major player in global food markets.”

To move forward, the chairman BMG underscored the need to embrace change, learn from others, and fully utilize resources. “Let’s focus on partnerships, invest in human capital, and foster industries that can drive Pakistan’s progress to new heights. Together, with determination and vision, we can unlock the true potential of our nation,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chairman BMG Anjum Nisar, while highlighting the strong economic ties between Pakistan and the UAE, noted that the UAE is Pakistan's third-largest trading partner, with a substantial Pakistani diaspora of 2 million residing in the UAE whereas the Pakistani business community enjoys a warm welcome and special respect in the UAE, reflecting the deep-rooted relationship between the two nations.

Earlier, President KCCI Jawed Bilwani, while extending his heartfelt congratulations to the UAE government on the occasion of its 53rd National Day, highlighted the UAE's remarkable success story, which has garnered global recognition. He praised the country’s outstanding achievements and its influential role on the international stage.

He further emphasized that Pakistan shares a deep and enduring relationship with the UAE, founded on mutual respect, shared values, and strong socio-economic ties.

“Our bond is strengthened by decades of collaboration and cooperation. The UAE is home to one of the largest Pakistani diasporas, and it continues to be a leading source of remittances to Pakistan,” he added.

Bilwani also acknowledged the UAE’s pivotal role as one of Pakistan’s major investors, with significant investments in key sectors that have contributed greatly to Pakistan’s economic development.

