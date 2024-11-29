Master plan of Nawaz Cancer Hospital finalized

LAHORE: Necessary changes in the master plan of Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research, purchase of state-of-the-art medical equipment and machinery and other matters have been finalized.

The decisions were taken in the meeting of the Health Advisory Committee held with Provincial Ministers for Health Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir in the chair. Advisor for Health Major General Dr Azhar Mahmood Kiani (retd) participated through video link. Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Nadia Saqib, Shahab Khawaja and Member P&D attended the meeting.

CEO IDAP also gave a briefing regarding the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research. The meeting discussed in detail the purchase of modern machinery for cancer treatment.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab, instructions were given to expedite steps for the establishment and completion of the hospital. The importance of establishing the largest bone marrow transplant in Punjab in the hospital was emphasized. The meeting also decided to increase the number of beds in the Cancer Care Hospital.

The meeting decided to appoint highly qualified and competent cancer specialists. It decided to establish a separate hospice center for level four cancer patients. All members are committed to making the hospital a modern hospital in Asia, in which cancer diseases can be treated under one roof.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said that IDAP has been directed to complete the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research project on time.

A target of 12 months has been given for the completion of the first phase of the cancer hospital. Every work that improves the lives of the people is among the top priorities of the Punjab government. The cancer hospital will be expanded in phases and modern equipment will be installed for the treatment and care of patients.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024