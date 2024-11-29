AGL 38.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
World

France arrests 26 as South Asian migrant trafficking ring smashed

AFP Published 29 Nov, 2024 12:14am

PARIS: French authorities arrested 26 people and seized 11 million euros ($12 million) as they smashed a migrant trafficking ring suspected of bringing several thousand people from South Asia into France, border police told AFP on Thursday.

Charging between 15,000 and 26,000 euros per person, the traffickers are suspected of having smuggled several thousand people from India, Sri Lanka and Nepal into France since September 2021, the force said.

Authorities estimate the network generated several billion euros in illegal profits, which were laundered through construction companies, gold trafficking and informal transfers of money back to South Asia.

World needs to ‘wake up’ to people smuggling threat: UK’s Starmer

The arrests took place between March and November 2024, said Julien Gentile, director of the French border force at Paris Charles De Gaulle airport.

“The smugglers facilitated migrants’ travel to the European Union via Dubai or African states, while providing them with illegally obtained tourist, work or medical visas,” said Gentile.

The head of the network is still at large, with France’s request for his extradition from Dubai yet to be agreed, according to the border force.

Of the 26 men arrested, 15 were placed in pre-trial detention with seven under judicial supervision.

The remaining four, who were recently arrested, were to be presented on Thursday to the investigating judge.

The 11 million euros’ worth of assets included properties, luxury cars, jewellery and gold.

