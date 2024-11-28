AGL 38.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
World

Blast in northwest Delhi, no injuries reported, TV channels say

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2024 03:31pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: A blast occurred outside a sweet shop in northwest Delhi on Thursday, local television channels said, adding that no injuries had been reported.

The incident took place near the boundary wall of a park in the Indian capital’s Prashant Vihar neighbourhood, TV news reports said, and police are investigating a “white powder” that was found scattered in the area.

Ethnic strife frustrates peace efforts in India’s Manipur

“A call regarding a blast was received at 11:48 a.m. (0618 GMT) today. Fire tenders (engines) have reached the site,” officials from Delhi Fire Service told news agency ANI, in which Reuters has a minority stake.

Delhi Police officers did not respond to calls seeking comment.

Television footage showed firemen and security personnel at the site, which was cordoned off as further investigations were being conducted.

New Delhi Delhi Police New Delhi smog Prashant Vihar Delhi blast

