In India and Pakistan, a shared blight: smog

Air pollution reached its highest level in five years in Lahore in mid-November. Here’s why.

Pakistan’s second-largest city of Lahore has been shrouded in a dense layer of hazardous smog for much of November, intensifying health concerns for its residents.

The pollution peaked on November 14. Data from the Swiss air-quality monitoring organisation, IQAir, revealed the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) skyrocketed to an unusually high and hazardous 1,110, and tiny particulate matter, or PM2.5, reached a staggering 632 micrograms per cubic meter of air.

In Punjab, where Lahore is located, authorities declared a health emergency during the month, closed schools and held university classes online. They imposed a ban on construction to try to mitigate the impact of the pollution.

The annual pollution in Lahore not only started earlier than usual, but it was also more severe. PM2.5 concentrations frequently surpassed hazardous thresholds — the highest recorded in the past five years.

Across the border in India, Delhi faced a similar battle with toxic air, as pollution levels surged due to unfavourable meteorological conditions.

Thick smog shrouding swathes of North India and Pakistan was distinctly visible from satellite imagery. Comparative visuals from Nov. 14 and Nov. 18 show a dramatic expansion of the smog layer.

While Lahore bore the brunt of the pollution on Nov. 14, Delhi’s air quality deteriorated further by Nov. 18, partly due to a shift in wind patterns that carried pollutants across borders and within the region.

Satellite imagery from Nov. 14 and 18 highlights the intensifying spread of the smog, driven by shifting wind patterns.

Both Lahore and Delhi frequently grapple with high levels of PM2.5. While Delhi has historically been known for its poor air quality, Lahore surpassed it in 2024 on several occasions and recorded alarmingly high PM2.5 levels.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Environment Department said: “This year’s smog is worse than previous years. The major reason is the absence of rain during September and October. Last year, rain spells during September, October and November had reduced the particulate matter from air. This year, we are still waiting for it.”

People living in Lahore faced a health emergency as the AQI consistently remained in the “hazardous” category. Schools and colleges were closed, and many businesses reduced operations to minimise exposure to the polluted air.

Hospitals reported a surge in respiratory illnesses, particularly among children and the elderly. Dr. Waheed Imran, Additional Medical Superintendent of Jinnah Hospital Lahore, said:

“Children are more likely to be affected by smog, experiencing higher rates of related illnesses and hospitalisations compared to adults.”

A doctor examines a child with respiratory problems in the pediatric emergency ward of Jinnah Hospital in Lahore, Pakistan. 05 November 2024. Reuters

Experts say the smog is caused by a combination of factors, including industrial emissions, vehicle exhaust, crop burning, and construction dust. The Pakistani government faces mounting pressure to address the perennial issue, which can cause reduced visibility, economic losses, and long-term health problems. Authorities advised residents in November to wear face masks and take precautions to minimise their exposure to the smog.

Stubble burning has been a significant contributor to this year’s smog. In both Indian Punjab and Haryana, as well as Pakistan’s Punjab province, farmers set fire to the stubble of harvested crops to clear fields for the next planting season. The practice, combined with unfavourable meteorological conditions, unleashed smoke and pollution over the region. Authorities reported thousands of fire incidents in these areas, adding to already alarming pollution.

Worshippers gathered at over 600 government-run mosques in Punjab province to offer “Namaz-e-Istisqa,” a voluntary prayer for rain, following a call by the provincial Religious Affairs Department for efforts to combat the smog.

Every winter, South Asia becomes engulfed in severe pollution as cold air traps emissions, dust, and smoke from agricultural fires. According to the Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) report by the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute (EPIC), this pollution could cut life expectancy in the region by more than five years.