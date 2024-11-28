AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.73%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-28

Punjab may witness 20pc cut in per acre potato yield

Zahid Baig Published 28 Nov, 2024 08:00am

LAHORE: Due to the current smog and fog conditions, the Punjab province is projected to experience a 20% reduction in the per-acre yield of this year’s potato crop.

Potato is a vital and major vegetable crop for Pakistan, with an annual production of approximately 8.3 Million Metric Tons (MMT). Punjab, particularly the regions of Sahiwal, Okara, and surrounding areas, is the primary production zone for potatoes. The ongoing smog and fog are expected to impact yields significantly in this key agricultural area.

To address these challenges, the Pakistan Horticulture Development and Exports Company (PHDEC) recently organized a webinar titled “Climate Change: Impact of Smog and Fog on Potato Crop & Remedial Measures.” The event aimed to explore the effects of climate change, particularly smog and fog, on potato crops and to discuss best practices to mitigate these impacts and safeguard yield and quality.

Experts from the Potato Research Institute, Sahiwal, and the Potato Research Station, Sahowali, Sialkot, provided in-depth presentations on how smog and fog can lead to an increased risk of diseases such as late blight and black leg. They discussed the symptoms of these diseases and proposed control measures for

stakeholders.

CEO of PHDEC, Athar Hussain Khokhar, highlighted the severe implications of climate change on agro-ecology, warning that without proactive measures, the agricultural sector could face significant threats to food security. He pointed out that agriculture is one of the most vulnerable sectors to climate change, facing challenges like crop failures and reduced productivity. Smog limits sunlight, stunts seedling growth, and impairs photosynthesis, directly affecting yields. He also noted that Pakistan’s potato export earnings in 2023–24 were US$127 million, down from US$212 million in 2022–23, due to these yield reductions.

Dr Syed Ijaz-Ul-Hassan, Director of the Potato Research Institute, Sahiwal, shared that factors such as rising temperatures, altered precipitation patterns, extreme weather events, and reduced water availability are contributing to decreased agricultural productivity. He explained how smog directly impacts potato growth, yield, and tuber quality and emphasized the importance of integrated pest management and sustainable farming practices as mitigation strategies.

Dr Muhammad Nawaz Sajid, Principal Scientist at the Potato Research Station, Sahowali, Sialkot, discussed the types of fungal diseases that smog and foggy conditions can promote, including early blight, late blight, and black leg. He outlined the historical context and symptoms of early and late blight and their adverse effects on potato crops. Dr Sajid recommended pre-emptive fungicide treatment, regular crop rotation to prevent disease build-up, and the immediate removal and destruction of infected plants and tubers.

The webinar saw significant participation from growers, processors, exporters, R&D professionals, and academics, who lauded PHDEC for addressing such a critical topic. Many participants suggested that in-person workshops and activities would be beneficial for stakeholders to gain further insights.

